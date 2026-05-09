UAE Property: ‘Can a tenant legally prevent the owner from conducting viewings?’

Question: I own a two-bedroom in Dubai Hills, which I’m thinking of selling but my tenant is being difficult and says they won’t allow viewings because they don’t want strangers coming into the apartment. Can a tenant legally block me from conducting viewings and therefore make it difficult for me to sell? If so, what are my options? MM, Dubai

Answer: Tenants cannot legally prevent you from selling your property. The property belongs to the owner and the owner has every right to sell at any time. However, the tenant does have rights to privacy and quiet enjoyment and that’s where the balance becomes important.

In Dubai, the tenancy contract is still valid even if you sell the unit. So, from the tenant’s perspective, they may feel they have nothing to gain from co-operating. But in reality, refusing all access can become unreasonable, especially if proper notice is given and viewings are organised in a respectful way.

The best approach is always structured communication. You should propose viewing slots, for example, two evenings a week or one weekend morning rather than constant disruption. Tenants often respond better when they feel they have control and routine rather than random calls from agents.

If the tenant remains unco-operative, you may need to escalate. Many owners forget that rental disputes in Dubai can be taken seriously, and the Rental Dispute Centre may intervene if a tenant is acting unreasonably and preventing the owner from exercising legitimate ownership rights.

From a practical point of view, I always advise landlords to keep the relationship professional. Offer incentives, if necessary. Some owners offer a rent discount for the final month or a cleaning allowance. It sounds unfair, but in a market where time is money, it can be the quickest route to a smooth sale. An unco-operative tenant can reduce your selling price because buyers don’t like complications, so it’s often worth finding a win-win solution.

Q: I have Dh2 million ($544,590) to invest in property. I’m torn between buying one in a mature community like Dubai Marina or Downtown, or in newer areas such as Dubai Creek Harbour or Dubai South, where prices seem lower and there’s more growth potential. What makes more sense in today’s market? LR, Dubai

A: This is exactly the kind of question smart investors should be asking in 2026 because Dubai is mature enough that different districts behave differently depending on supply pipelines, infrastructure delivery, tenant demand and future master planning.

Established areas such as Dubai Marina, Downtown and JBR offer predictability. You know there is strong rental demand, strong resale liquidity and international recognition. Even in softer market periods, these areas tend to hold value better because they have lifestyle appeal and limited comparable alternatives. For many investors, this stability is worth paying a premium.

Emerging areas such as Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai South, and parts of Meydan and Dubailand offer something different – growth potential. But the risk is always in the timing. You might buy into a beautiful master plan, but if supply floods the market too quickly, or if infrastructure delivery is delayed, your investment may underperform for several years. Buyers must also consider that new districts often take time to develop into a true resale market and community atmosphere.

Play 03:49 Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today

We have recently seen investors split into two camps: the yield-focused buyers choosing mature areas with proven rental performance and capital-growth buyers selecting emerging districts where future appreciation could be stronger. Both strategies can work but only if the buyer understands their timelines.

My view is this: if you want safety, liquidity and steady tenant demand, buy in an established area. And if you want upside and are willing to wait, buy emerging, but only with the strongest developers and only in projects with genuine long-term appeal.

In Dubai, the best investments are not always the cheapest, they are the ones that will still be desirable in 10 years’ time.

(These questions came before the US-Israeli war with Iran began)

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mariovolpi64@gmail.com