UAE Property: 'My landlord is threatening to evict me if I don’t accept a large rent increase’

Question: Recently, my landlord served me a 12-month eviction notice for “personal use” but hinted he could drop the request if I accept a large increase in rent. Is this legal and how do I protect myself? FK, Dubai

Answer: An eviction for personal use, or for sale, is tightly regulated. The law requires a 12-month notice be served through notary public or registered mail, stating the reason.

If it’s for personal use, the owner or a first-degree relative must genuinely need the property and furthermore would need to demonstrate that they do not own another suitable property they could use instead. If they regain possession on that ground, they cannot re-let the property for two years (residential) and three years for a commercial property or the tenant can seek compensation through the Rental Disputes Centre (RDC).

Using such a notice as leverage for a rent hike can be seen as an abuse of the process and I'm sure the RDC will see through it.

My advice would be to check whether the notice was formally sent. Was it notarised or sent by registered mail, with a clear reason? If not, it could be invalid.

I suggest you respond in writing that you’re willing to renew within the legal rent limits and that you reserve your right to challenge an invalid or bad faith eviction. Make sure you keep evidence such as any correspondence, be it in the form of emails or WhatsApps messages of any “pay more or vacate” pressure.

If required, file a case at the RDC, they can dismiss a sham eviction and set fair rent using the Smart Rental Index. Remember that any changes to rent at renewal require 90 days’ notice and any increase must follow the Dubai Land Department’s index.

Don’t negotiate without knowing your rights, check what the calculator states and take that printout into any discussion or RDC filing.

Watch: Here's what Dh1 million gets you in Dubai's property market today

Q: I live in the UK but own property in the UAE. My tenant’s last cheque bounced and they’ve gone quiet on me. I'm concerned about the future, so would like to know what’s the fastest, remote way to recover rent or regain possession? BM, London

A: Dubai has created streamlined tracks to settle disputes over non-payment of rent. If there’s overdue rent, or a bounced rent cheque, you can apply online for an RDC writ of payment. This is a summary order for the amount due, which can be enforced if unpaid.

You’ll need the tenancy contract, Ejari, title deed, payment schedule and bank memo showing the cheque bounce. If the tenant still doesn’t pay, you can move to execution; persistent non-payment can also justify eviction under the law after proper notice.

You can appoint someone locally by power of attorney to manage filings if you can’t do it yourself.

Step-by-step process if you are based abroad:

Serve a written demand (keep delivery proof). File the RDC e-service for a writ of payment; attach the bounced cheque memo and Ejari. If the payment isn’t made, proceed to execution. In parallel, you may pursue eviction for non-payment through the RDC but only when you have served a written request of payment notice under the law, which is normally 30 days. Keep everything tidy: lease, Ejari, passport copy, title deed and proof of arrears. This normally speeds up orders and enforcement.

If the tenant is genuinely having financial difficulties and proposes a payment plan, insist it’s filed at the RDC or reflected in a registered addendum on the contract. I'm suggesting this because private side deals are hard to enforce if they default again.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@allegiance.ae

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse Of Madness' Director: Sam Raimi Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Michael Stuhlbarg and Rachel McAdams Rating: 3/5

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

STAR%20WARS%20JEDI%3A%20SURVIVOR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Respawn%20Entertainment%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Electronic%20Arts%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsoles%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PC%2C%20Playstation%205%2C%20Xbox%20Series%20X%20and%20S%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Carzaty%2C%20now%20Kavak%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarzaty%20launched%20in%202018%2C%20Kavak%20in%20the%20GCC%20launched%20in%202022%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20140%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Automotive%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ECarzaty%20raised%20%246m%20in%20equity%20and%20%244m%20in%20debt%3B%20Kavak%20plans%20%24130m%20investment%20in%20the%20GCC%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Most%20ODI%20hundreds %3Cp%3E49%20-%20Sachin%20Tendulkar%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E47%20-%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E31%20-%20Rohit%20Sharma%2C%20India%0D%3Cbr%3E30%20-%20Ricky%20Ponting%2C%20Australia%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E28%20-%20Sanath%20Jayasuriya%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E27%20-%20Hashim%20Amla%2C%20South%20Africa%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20AB%20de%20Villiers%2C%20South%20Africa%2FAfrica%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Chris%20Gayle%2C%20West%20Indies%2FICC%0D%3Cbr%3E25%20-%20Kumar%20Sangakkara%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%2FICC%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Sourav%20Ganguly%2C%20India%2FAsia%0D%3Cbr%3E22%20-%20Tillakaratne%20Dilshan%2C%20Sri%20Lanka%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

The biog Favourite film: Motorcycle Dairies, Monsieur Hulot’s Holiday, Kagemusha Favourite book: One Hundred Years of Solitude Holiday destination: Sri Lanka First car: VW Golf Proudest achievement: Building Robotics Labs at Khalifa University and King’s College London, Daughters Driverless cars or drones: Driverless Cars

Volvo ES90 Specs Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW) Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region Price: Exact regional pricing TBA

THE%20SWIMMERS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESally%20El-Hosaini%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENathalie%20Issa%2C%20Manal%20Issa%2C%20Ahmed%20Malek%20and%20Ali%20Suliman%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Red Star Belgrade v Tottenham Hotspur, midnight (Thursday), UAE

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5