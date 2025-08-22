UAE Property: ‘Can my landlord increase the rent after renewing the lease?’

Question: I’ve just renewed my lease in Dubai after living in the same apartment for four years. Two weeks later, my landlord called saying he wants to raise the rent because “the market’s up” and he could get more from someone else.

I'm a single mum and this increase would really stretch me. Can he do this now that we’ve already renewed the contract? CT, Dubai

Answer: Firstly, I understand how unsettling it is to receive such news, especially when you’ve built a stable life in your home and budgeted for the year ahead. Fortunately, Dubai’s tenancy laws are very clear in protecting tenants from sudden or unfair rent increases. The first thing to say is that rent increases require proper notice.

Under Law No. 33 of 2008, a landlord must give at least 90 days’ written notice (email or other written notification is fine) if they wish to change any terms of the tenancy contract, including the rent.

As your contract has already just been renewed and you weren’t given that notice 90 days before renewal, the landlord cannot legally raise the rent this year, regardless of whether the market has shifted or the Smart Rental Index allows for an increase.

Even if a proper notice had been given, rent increases are governed by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s Smart Rental Index, which compares your rent against the average market rate for similar properties in the area.

If your rent is within 10 per cent of the Rera average, no increase is allowed. If the rent is between 11 per cent and 20 per cent below the market average, a 5 per cent increase is permissible, and so on. Up to a maximum of a 20 per cent rent increase is allowed.

You can check your exact situation using the smart index on the Dubai Land Department (DLD) website.

I suggest you do the following: politely inform your landlord of the law and provide a printed copy of your renewed contract. If they persist, you can file a case at the Rental Dispute Settlement Centre (RDSC). It is efficient and will explain to you or your landlord what the law states.

Rest assured, the law is on your side and any rent change must follow procedure and the timetable set out by the authorities. Focus on your family and home, knowing that stability is protected.

Q: We just got a 12-month eviction notice from our landlord. We’ve lived in our villa in The Springs for seven years and it’s where our kids grew up. He says he’s selling, but the market is booming right now and I worry he just wants to cash in.

What rights do we have and how can we be sure this eviction is legitimate? PQ, Dubai

A: You’re not alone in this concern. Many long-term tenants in communities including The Springs, in Dubai, or many of the Emirates Living areas have received notices such as yours, especially as villa prices in those areas have seen more than 30 per cent growth in some segments since early 2023.

Your landlord is allowed to serve a 12-month eviction notice only through registered mail or notary public. Verbal notices, WhatsApp messages and emails are not legally valid.

The eviction reason must be genuinely served. Selling the property is indeed a legal reason for eviction under Article 25(2) of Law No. 33 of 2008. However, this law is designed to prevent abuse, especially in a rising market.

If the landlord re-rents the property to someone else shortly after your eviction or any time up to two years afterwards, you will have grounds to file a bad faith eviction case. If successful, you may be entitled to compensation.

The actual amount of compensation is discretionary and only the judge can decide this, but it has been shown to be equal to a full year’s rent in some cases.

Watch: Dubai property investors are getting more selective, experts say

You should ask your landlord to provide a copy of the registered notice and confirmation that the sale is genuine.

If you find the property listed for rent after you leave, collect screenshots and evidence. Proceed to file a complaint with the RDSC, ideally with a legal consultant although this isn’t necessary as the committee is very helpful.

There is emotional consideration, too, as seven years is a long time and your connection to your home is more than financial. While the law can’t prevent an owner from selling, it insists on transparency and fairness. If the property is sold to another investor, you might be able to continue your tenancy under the new owner.

So yes, change might be coming, but it must happen legally and with adequate notice. Stay informed, and don’t hesitate to stand your ground if you feel the system is being misused.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mariovolpi64@gmail.com

