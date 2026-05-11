Abu Dhabi launches $15bn pipeline of public-private partnership projects

Abu Dhabi has launched Dh55 billion ($15 billion) worth of public-private partnership projects to boost major development in the transport, infrastructure and social sectors.

The pipeline, which comprises 24 projects, has been launched jointly by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (Adio) and Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, the emirate's Media Office said on Monday. The projects are set to be brought to market in 2026 and 2027.

The pipeline forms part of Abu Dhabi’s long-term infrastructure development strategy, state news agency Wam cited Eid Alobeidli, director of Musataha and PPP at Adio, as saying. It will create large-scale investment opportunities for the private sector and attract domestic and international capital, he added.

The transport component includes 11 major road projects with investments estimated at Dh35 billion, covering more than 300 kilometres of new roads, alongside upgrades to existing roads, tunnels, intersections and wider network improvements, Mr Alobeidli said.

He added that Dh11 billion has been allocated to five major infrastructure projects, including dams, water storage systems, flood control, stormwater drainage upgrades and urban landscaping works.

A total of Dh9 billion has been earmarked for social infrastructure projects, including sports facilities, specialist healthcare assets, schools and universities, enhancing quality of life and providing sustainable, government-backed community facilities.

Abu Dhabi has been sharply focused on diversifying its economy away from oil and has taken several measures to attract international investors, boost its competitiveness and improve the ease with which business can be conducted.

The emirate will host the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (Adis) on Tuesday, which is a global platform advancing infrastructure development, construction innovation and large-scale capital project delivery in Abu Dhabi and beyond.

Participating in the event will be global investors, senior government leaders, developers, contractors, policymakers and technology providers. It drives partnerships, commercial opportunities and high-level dialogue shaping the future of smart cities, urban development and sustainable infrastructure.

Mr Alobeidli said that Adio's PPP programme is built on a clear delivery framework supported by growing investor interest, while the new portfolio of projects has been carefully designed to support the emirate’s next phase of development, according to the Wam report.

He added that Abu Dhabi has successfully established a credible PPP model based on clear regulatory frameworks and effective delivery mechanisms. He further noted that the next phase will include a deliberate expansion in both the scale and scope of projects across various sectors.

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As the government entity responsible for regulating and implementing PPP projects in the emirate, Adio has successfully delivered PPP projects worth approximately Dh2.4 billion, alongside a further Dh25 billion in projects launched in 2025 and currently in advanced stages of structuring and procurement, according to the Wam report.

Several projects have also received international recognition, including Zayed City Schools, Abu Dhabi LED Phase 2 and Khalifa University Student Accommodation, which won IJGlobal PPP Deals of the Year in the Middle East and North Africa for 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Abu Dhabi's economy expanded by 7.7 per cent annually in the third quarter of 2025 to reach its highest quarterly value on record at Dh325.7 billion, official data released in February showed. That was driven by the emirate's non-oil economy, which rose 7.6 per cent from the previous year.