Abu Dhabi launches driverless taxi service on Yas Island – with free rides for a month

A new high-tech fleet of driverless taxis have hit the roads in Abu Dhabi after successful trials – and will be free to use for a month.

Five robotaxis operated by Autogo, a unit of Abu Dhabi technology company K2, will initially operate across Yas Island, with plans to extend services to Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island and Al Saadiyat Island in the future.

The launch of the cutting-edge vehicles is in support of a wider government drive to embrace autonomous technology as part of an ambitious vision for the future of transport.

Autogo is delivering the taxi service in partnership with Apollo Go, a subsidiary of China’s Baidu, following extensive tests on Yas Island.

“Welcoming a new operator to the commercial operation of autonomous taxis in the region represents a pivotal step within ITC’s efforts to regulate and develop Abu Dhabi’s smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem,” said Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, executive director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility).

“This addition reinforces the emirate’s position as a leading and attractive destination for advanced technologies and reflects the readiness of the supporting regulatory and operational frameworks for the commercial operation of Level 4 autonomous vehicles, in line with the highest standards of safety and efficiency.”

Waleed Alblooshi, vice president of K2, said Autogo will offer free rides for the next month to introduce passengers to the benefits of the rapidly advancing form of transport.

“Commencing operations at the start of the year reflects our focus on implementation and delivering sustainable, long-term impact,” he said.

“Offering free rides at this stage enables the public to experience autonomous mobility as a practical option for everyday life and lays the foundation for the next phase of expansion and organised commercial operations.”

How to book a trip and where you can go

The service can be requested through the AutoGo smart application, available on the Android and Apple app stores.

The autonomous taxis will travel on set routes to and from the following locations; W Hotel, Yas Park North, Yas Marina, Yas Mall, Ikea, Ferrari World, Warner Bros World, Etihad Arena.

Driverless transport strategy gathers pace

Driverless robotaxi services operated by Uber Technologies and WeRide were rolled out in Abu Dhabi in November, after two weeks of private trials.

The service uses Chinese company WeRide's van-type Robotaxi GXR, which is equipped with Level 4 autonomy, the penultimate stage in fully autonomous driving.

Abu Dhabi is the first city outside the US to host fully driverless robotaxi operations on the Uber platform, according to the San Francisco-based company.