Premier League predictions: Arsenal one step closer to title after beating West Ham

Saturday: Liverpool v Chelsea (3.30pm)

Liverpool's three-game winning run came to an end last week as they lost 3-2 at Manchester United, which leaves them in fourth place, but still six points clear of Bournemouth in sixth.

The Chelsea crisis deepened on Monday as they fell to a 3-1 home loss to Nottingham Forest, making it six consecutive league defeats with just one goal in that period. It means they have dropped down to ninth place, level on 48 points with Fulham in 11th.

Prediction: Liverpool 2 Chelsea 1

Brighton v Wolves (6pm)

Brighton's impressive run ended in a 3-1 loss at Newcastle, which was their first since March 4 and saw them drop down to eighth place, albeit only two points off the top six.

Relegated Wolves avoided a fourth defeat on the spin by drawing at home to Sunderland. The Midlands club have still only managed three wins from 35 matches.

Prediction: Brighton 3 Wolves 0

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Fulham v Bournemouth (6pm)

It was the usual one step forward, one step back for Fulham, following up their win over Aston Villa by losing 3-0 at Arsenal. The Cottagers are 11th, just two points behind Brighton in eighth place.

Bournemouth swept aside Crystal Palace 3-0 to maintain their top-six spot to extend a club record unbeaten run in the top-flight to an impressive 15 games.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Bournemouth 2

Sunderland v Manchester United (6pm)

Sunderland have taken just a single point from a possible nine but are still in the European hunt, sitting two points off the top eight with three games left.

Manchester United secured Uefa Champions League football next season with their 3-2 win over Liverpool that boosted their advantage over their old rivals to six points.

Prediction: Sunderland 1 Man United 1

Manchester City v Brentford (8.30pm)

Man City's title hopes suffered a body blow when they drew 3-3 at Everton, although it would have been even worse had it not been for Jeremy Doku's brilliant stoppage-time leveller. Pep Guardiola's side are five points shy of table-topping Arsenal but do have a game in hand.

Brentford are right in the European mix after a comfortable 3-0 win over relegation-threatened West Ham which lifted the Bees up to seventh in what was their first home victory since January.

Prediction: Man City 3 Brentford 1

Sunday: Burnley v Aston Villa (5pm)

Championship-bound Burnley had interim manager Mike Jackson in the dugout for last week's 3-1 loss at Leeds following Scott Parker's exit. The Clarets have lost five consecutive games, have accrued just four wins all season and have been languishing in the relegation zone since November.

Villa's home defeat against Tottenham was their second league loss on the spin but they remain in fifth place and still enjoy a six-point advantage over Bournemouth in sixth. On Thursday, Villa reached the Europa League final with a resounding 4-0 win (4-1 on aggregate) over Nottingham Forest.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Villa 3

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Crystal Palace v Everton (5pm)

Palace have dropped down to 15th place after taking just a single point from three matches, losing their previous two against Liverpool and Bournemouth. Thursday's Europa Conference League semi-final saw them secure a place in the Europa Conference League final courtesy of a 5-2 aggregate win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

Everton's European dreams have taken a hit after one win in six games but they were unlucky not to take all three points in their draw with Man City on Monday. But they remain knocking on the door in 10th place, two points outside the top eight.

Prediction: Palace 1 Everton 2

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United (5pm)

Forest moved six points clear of the bottom three after beating Chelsea 3-1 at Stamford Bridge, meaning they have taken 13 points from a possible 15 in their fight against relegation. They will need to recovery quickly from Thursday's Europa League hammering to Aston Villa, though.

Newcastle sealed a first win since March thanks to a 3-1 win over Brighton following a nightmare run of nine defeats in 12 league matches. But the Magpies' European chances are slim as they remain five points outside the top eight.

Prediction: Forest 2 Newcastle 2

Arsenal beat Atletico – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring the only goal of the game to earn Arsenal a 2-1 aggregate win over Atletico Madrid in the Uefa Champions League semi-final. PA Info

Arsenal's Declan Rice and Myles Lewis-Skelly celebrate at the Emirates Stadium after reaching the Champions League final. PA Info

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard and manager Mikel Arteta celebrate victory. PA Info

Bukayo Saka finishes past Atletico Madrid' goalkeeper Jan Oblak to put Arsenal in front. Reuters Info

Viktor Gyoekeres misses a chance to put Arsenal 2-0 up as he shoots over bar. Getty Images Info

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly shows his frustration in the first-half. Reuters Info

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, left, with his Arsenal counterpart Mikel Arteta. Reuters Info

Bukayo Saka finishes for Arsenal after Atletico keeper Jan Oblak had saved from Leandro Trossard. Getty Images Info

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori sends a shot high and wide. AFP Info

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres challenges Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. PA Info



















West Ham United v Arsenal (7.30pm)

West Ham have dropped back into the relegation zone following their comprehensive loss at Brentford, but are only one point behind 17th-place Tottenham.

Arsenal's title dream is now in their own hands; if they win their final three games – with Burnley at home and Crystal Palace away still to come – the crown is theirs. The Gunners also go into this game on a high after sealing a place in the Uefa Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Prediction: West Ham 0 Arsenal 1

Monday: Tottenham Hotspur v Leeds United (11pm)

Spurs lifted themselves one point clear of the bottom three after winning at Aston Villa, which made it two consecutive victories for new manager Robert de Zerbi.

Leeds are now seven points above the relegation zone after an emphatic win over Burnley having gone seven matches unbeaten in the league.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Leeds 0