Emirates to offer 20-week bonus after posting record profit

Emirates will offer a 20-week bonus to eligible employees after it posted a record profit for the fiscal year ended in March, The National understands.

It was the fourth consecutive year of record profits for the Dubai airline, despite disruption in the last month of the 12-month period due to the Iran war. Emirates reported profit after tax of Dh19.7 billion ($5.4 billion), up more than 3 per cent for the year ended March 2026, it said on Thursday.

Revenue rose 2 per cent to Dh130.9 billion during the year, as the airline “strategically” used its capacity to serve surging demand across markets.

This is the “best profit performance” in the airline’s history, Emirates said.

This is the fourth year in a row that Emirates has announced hefty bonuses for its staff. Eligible employees received a 22-week bonus last year.

The airline has also been increasing its workforce. It recorded a 7.9 per cent year-on-year rise in staff numbers to reach 74,980 employees in the last fiscal year, up from 69,465, it said on Thursday.

“Despite an extremely challenging March before our financial year ended, Emirates retains its place as the world’s most profitable airline,” said Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group. For 2025-2026, Emirates and dnata have announced combined dividends of Dh3.5 billion to the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

The aviation sector, especially in the Gulf, was severely disrupted after the Iran war began on February 28, forcing the closure of airports and airspace.

Operations were gradually reintroduced and have now been largely restored, but some restrictions remain. This week, Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest, reported a 66 per cent drop in passenger numbers for March.

But with the UAE civil aviation authorities this month completely reopening the airspace and lifting restrictions on capacity, Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths told The National a rapid return to full capacity is expected.