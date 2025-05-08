Emirates posts $5.2 billion in record annual profit on bumper travel demand

Dubai's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/29/atm-2025-emirates-expects-record-annual-results-and-is-ipo-ready-sheikh-ahmed-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/29/atm-2025-emirates-expects-record-annual-results-and-is-ipo-ready-sheikh-ahmed-says/">Emirates</a> posted an increase of 10.6<b> </b>per cent in record annual profit after tax as long-haul travel demand held strong despite geopolitical tension and economic uncertainty. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/24/emirates-bookings-trump-tariffs/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/24/emirates-bookings-trump-tariffs/">The airline</a> recorded Dh19.06 billion ($5.2 billion)<b> </b>in<b> </b>post-tax profit for the financial year ended March 31, it said on Thursday. Revenue rose by 6 per cent to Dh127.9 billion ($34.9 billion) as it carried more passengers through its Dubai hub. "It is no accident that Dubai has produced hugely successful global aviation entities including Emirates and dnata. Dubai’s aviation sector has become an influential force on the global stage,"<b> </b>said <a href="https://are01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thenationalnews.com%2Fbusiness%2F2022%2F03%2F06%2Fsheikh-ahmed-ranked-regions-top-travel-and-tourism-leader-by-forbes-middle-east%2F&data=05%7C02%7CDKamel%40thenationalnews.com%7Ce84a9cb7a35e46602aba08dcfeed248b%7Ce52b6fadc5234ad692ce73ed77e9b253%7C0%7C0%7C638665541677139048%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJFbXB0eU1hcGkiOnRydWUsIlYiOiIwLjAuMDAwMCIsIlAiOiJXaW4zMiIsIkFOIjoiTWFpbCIsIldUIjoyfQ%3D%3D%7C0%7C%7C%7C&sdata=zbCIT7xMyWzS9CWfmKhbR7KhYGu8byNmBx8NuM44zRk%3D&reserved=0" target="_blank" rel="">Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed</a>, chairman and chief executive of Emirates airline and group. "We don’t cut corners, and we don’t take shortcuts that put our future at risk for short term gains." The Dubai-based airline carried more than 53.6<b> </b>million passengers during the fiscal year, up 3.4 per cent<b> </b>from a year ago. Capacity, measured in available seat kilometres, increased by 3.9 per cent. Load factor, a measure of how well an airline fills available seats with paying passengers, reached 78.9 per cent, a marginal decline from 79.9 per cent in the previous fiscal year. The state-owned airline benefitted from major passenger flows through Dubai despite the aviation industry grappling with geopolitical tension in the Middle East and economic uncertainties arising from US President Donald Trump's trade policies. While the US tariffs announcement was made on April 2, after the airline's financial year ended, the lead up to it was paved with widespread speculation and uncertainty. The airline <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/24/emirates-bookings-trump-tariffs/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/24/emirates-bookings-trump-tariffs/">previously said</a> that it was used to coping with disruptions such as geopolitical instability, recessions, currency fluctuations and volatile fuel prices. Dubai recorded a 3 per cent annual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/">increase in international visitor numbers</a> to 5.31 million in the first three months of the year, according to government data. The city attracted <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/09/annual-visitor-numbers-surge-to-nearly-19-million-as-world-descends-on-dubai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/02/09/annual-visitor-numbers-surge-to-nearly-19-million-as-world-descends-on-dubai/">18.7 million international tourists in 2024</a>, up 9 per cent annually. Dubai International Airport recorded a 1.5 per cent year-on-year increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter. The world's busiest international airport handled 23.4 million passengers in the first three months of the year, as it also continued to boost investments in infrastructure and technology. To accommodate the future growth in passengers, Dubai is building a $35 billion terminal at its second airport, Al Maktoum International, which will eventually become home to Emirates airline's operations. Emirates, which serves more than 140 destinations with a fleet mix of Boeing 777, Airbus A380 and Airbus A350 aircraft, has a large number of planes on order, mainly Boeing 777X wide-bodies. The airline expects to receive the long-delayed jets in the second half of next year. It also expects to receive between 12 and 15 A350s by the end of this year. In the meantime, it is retrofitting about 90 per cent of its fleet to refresh older planes and keep them flying for longer.