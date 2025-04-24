The Emirates stand at Arabian Travel Market 2024. The 2025 event starts on April 28. Victor Besa / The National
The Emirates stand at Arabian Travel Market 2024. The 2025 event starts on April 28. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Aviation

Emirates records 'solid' US travel bookings despite Trump tariffs

Dubai to 'ride the wave' of global economic shocks, city's tourism boss says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 24, 2025