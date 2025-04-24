Emirates records 'solid' US travel bookings despite Trump tariffs

<a href="" target="_blank" rel="" title="">Emirates</a> recorded “solid” travel bookings between Dubai and the US in April as President Donald Trump's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/15/trump-tariffs-impact-on-airlines-similar-to-hit-from-911-aftermath-iata-chief-says/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/04/15/trump-tariffs-impact-on-airlines-similar-to-hit-from-911-aftermath-iata-chief-says/">tariffs</a> have so far not affected demand for flights, according to the airline's chief commercial officer. Adnan Kazim said it was perhaps too early, but “we haven't seen a dip coming in”. “From the evidence that we have from the numbers, the way it's shaping up for us, we're not seeing an impact,” he said on Thursday before the Arabian Travel Market event next week. “The growth pattern is still quite positive. The airline has been facing geopolitical instability, economic recessions, currency fluctuations and high fuel prices, so its annual results announcement in May will indicate that “you can always manoeuvre through these sort of uncertainties”, Mr Kazim said. “It is part of the DNA of the business,” he said. “We've gone through many of these kind of turbulences in the past and we've come out of it even stronger.” Mr Trump's tariffs regime is spiralling into a trade war and poses the biggest uncertainty for the aviation industry since the pandemic. With little clarity on how travellers will behave in the face of a potentially deteriorating global economy and its impact on discretionary spending, airlines are struggling to accurately forecast their business. Issam Kazim, chief executive of Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the emirate was in a good position to weather any economic shocks due to its tourism track record and geographic position. “I am confident that … Dubai is very well positioned to ride this wave. The diversified approach that we've created for the destination helps us in this,” he said. He acknowledged that some markets will be affected more than others, but that travel remained crucial for doing business. Travel patterns may also shift with people taking either short breaks or fewer holidays with longer stays, he added. “There will be that segment that we need to focus on within travelling parties and I am confident that we will be able to ride this wave in a positive way,” Mr Kazim said. Dubai recorded a 3 per cent year-on-year increase in international visitors during the first quarter of 2025, according to the emirate's tourism chief. “There are a lot of changes that are happening globally but with the diversified marketing approach that we have designed for ourselves, it gives us a chance to shift our focus as and when needed to make sure that the overall growth continues to be seen,” Mr Kazim said. The Middle East travel and tourism centre is seeking to grow the number of tourists, length of stay, spending, contribution to GDP and repeat visits. “The length of stay has changed quite a bit: People are starting to see Dubai not just as a transit destination any more … but a destination where they want to spend a longer period of time. That works greatly for us,” he said.