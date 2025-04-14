Dubai tops list of world's busiest international airports for 11th year

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/01/30/dubai-airports-passenger-traffic-hits-record-92-million-in-2024/" target="_blank">Dubai International Airport (DXB)</a> has extended its dominance as the world's busiest international hub for the 11th year in a row, after higher investment in technology and infrastructure, and as global long-haul travel overtook pre-pandemic levels in 2024. Dubai, home base of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2025/03/05/emirates-aircraft-retrofit-programme-cost-increases-to-5-billion/" target="_blank">super-connector Emirates airlines</a>, handled 92.3 million passengers last year, up 6.1 per cent from 2023 and 7 per cent from 2019, according to the latest data by Airports Council International (ACI), which represents 2,181 airports in 170 countries. London’s Heathrow, Incheon in Seoul, Singapore's Changi and Schiphol in Amsterdam rounded off the top-five busiest hubs for international air traffic in 2024, ACI said in a report on Monday. Including domestic passenger travel, Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson – the base of Delta Air Lines – retained its title as the world's busiest airport, handling 108.1 million travellers. It was followed by Dubai International Airport and Dallas-Fort Worth in second and third place, respectively. The biggest jump in the top 10 rankings was Shanghai Pudong International Airport, leapfrogging from 21st position in 2023 to the 10th in 2024. The progress was fuelled by expanded visa policies, resumption and growth of international flights, operational improvements and the recovery of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China, ACI said. Global air travel surged last year, despite geopolitical and economic headwinds. Passenger volumes reached nearly 9.5 billion, an increase of 9 per cent from 2023, ACI data showed. "Amid global challenges, the resilience of the world’s busiest airports shines. These hubs are vital arteries of trade, commerce and connectivity," ACI World's director general Justin Erbacci said. However, global passenger travel growth faced "significant uncertainties" last year from economic and geopolitical challenges, including the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Gaza war, tension in Lebanon and Iran, as well as the toppling of the Bashar Al Assad regime in Syria. "Ongoing supply chain challenges and production delays from aircraft manufacturers, as well as geopolitical tensions, posed a risk to growth opportunities by potentially altering flight routes, increasing operational costs and affecting passenger sentiment," ACI said. "Additionally, the threat of tariffs raised concerns about potential disruptions to global trade, which indirectly affected international travel demand and increased constructions." The sweeping tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump has rattled markets and supply chains globally. Global passenger traffic this year is forecast to reach 9.9 billion,<b> </b>with a 4.8 per cent annual growth, ACI said. "While passenger demand remains strong, the pace of expansion is expected to slow as markets shift from recovery-driven surges to structural, long-term growth patterns," it said. "Key challenges such as economic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and capacity constraints are expected to increasingly shape the industry’s trajectory." This year's growth is split into a tale of two markets. In advanced markets, demand stabilisation, supply chain bottlenecks in production and airports' capacity shortage may "temper growth", ACI said. However, in emerging markets, higher infrastructure investment and rising middle-class travel demand are expected to continue driving expansion. "As the industry moves into a new era of growth, the airport industry must focus on financial viability, investment in infrastructure, operational efficiency and sustainability," ACI said.