Emirates' aircraft retrofit programme cost increases to $5 billion

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/emirates-airlines/" target="_blank">Emirates</a> will spend about $5 billion on a programme to retrofit its Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s to keep older aircraft flying for longer, amid <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/11/27/expansionist-emirates-has-wings-clipped-by-boeing-777x-jet-delays/" target="_blank">delays in deliveries </a>of new models on order from the manufacturers. This is up from a cost of $4 billion to refit a total of 220 aircraft. “We’ve had to take control of our own destiny,” <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/10/14/emirates-boeing-777x-delays/" target="_blank">Emirates president Tim Clark </a>said on the sidelines of the ITB trade fair in Berlin on Wednesday. “I could see the problems on the horizon, so we took the decision then, and thank God we did.” Emirates “certainly” will not receive delivery of Boeing’s 777X in 2025 as the latest model of the popular wide-body plane is still waiting final certification, Mr Clark said. The 777X is crucial to Emirates' future wide-body fleet. The world's largest long-haul airline has built its fleet on the Boeing 777 and Airbus A380s, but the 777X is long delayed and Airbus has ceased production of the A380. Aircraft delays have become a major concern across the industry, with Boeing's rival Airbus also falling behind in delivery schedules. As a result, airlines have to keep older aircraft in operation for longer, often retrofitting them at a significant cost. Emirates, which will be the host airline of the Dubai Airshow in November, is considering additional aircraft orders as it expands its global route network. “We're in the market for the [Airbus] A350s, we're in the market for the 777s,” Mr Clark told Bloomberg TV on Wednesday.