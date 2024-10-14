Emirates to hold 'serious conversation' with Boeing over 777X plane delays, Tim Clark says

Emirates plans to hold a "serious conversation" with Boeing in the next two months after the troubled US plane maker again pushed back the delivery date for its 777X, delaying its largest wide-body aircraft by about six years.

Boeing chief executive Kelly Ortberg, who joined the company in August, said on Friday that the company told airlines it would delay the debut of its 777X aircraft until 2026, having previously planned to deliver the aircraft in 2025. Challenges in the programme development, a pause in the flight test and strikes by union workers were blamed for the delay.

The plane is crucial to Emirates's future wide-body fleet and the airline had to retrofit many of its planes to extend their lifespans, with the 777X delayed and Airbus having ceased production of the A380.

"Given the Type Inspection Authorisation halt on the 777X with no clear timeline for the restart, coupled with strikes entering a fourth week, I fail to see how Boeing can make any meaningful forecasts of delivery dates," Tim Clark, Emirates airline's president, told The National on Monday.

"Emirates has had to make significant and highly expensive amendments to our fleet programmes as a result of Boeing's multiple contractual shortfalls and we will be having a serious conversation with them over the next couple of months.”

The 777X is the industry's biggest twin-engine plane, with about 400 seats, but its entry into service has been pushed back by six years because of various problems, including certification delays.

More to follow...

