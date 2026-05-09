Opening of Ras Al Khaimah's landmark Wynn gaming resort delayed by Iran war

The launch of Ras Al Khaimah's multi-billion dollar Wynn Al Marjan Island gaming resort will be delayed after "logistical and shipping challenges" caused by the Iran war.

The five-star project - created to deliver a major tourism and economic boost to the emirate - was expected to open its doors to the public in Spring 2027.

Craig Billings, chief executive of Wynn Resorts, which runs upmarket hotel complexes in Las Vegas, Boston and the Chinese territory of Macau, said construction continues to gather pace but a "modest delay" to the opening date is expected.

He said he expected to be able to confirm a new opening date for the much-anticipated resort in the coming months.

"We do expect a modest delay in our opening timeline and I expect that we will quantify that in the coming months," Mr Billings said during Wynn's first-quarter earnings call this week.

"That said, the project continues to move forward every day."

An artist's impression of the site under construction in Ras Al Khaimah. Photo: Wynn Info

The outbreak of the Iran war - and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz oil trading route - has created significant challenges for global supply chains.

Mr Billings said Wynn had sought out alternative shipping routes to keep its plans on track and had continued construction work throughout the conflict.

"At Wynn Al Marjan, construction has continued to progress with over 22,000 workers on site," he said.

"The project team has been incredibly resilient. While we have faced logistical and shipping challenges in the region, deliveries have largely continued and we are rerouting shipments and sourcing alternative materials where needed."

Mr Billings said "based on conditions today" the challenges caused by the war remained manageable, but he said the company was aware "this picture could shift" if the situation changes.

Previous slide Next slide An artist illustration of Wynn Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Photos: Wynn Resorts Info

The $5.1 billion resort secured the country's first gaming licence from UAE authorities in 2024. Info

A French-American steakhouse by Alain Ducasse is among the first restaurants announced for the Wynn Al Marjan Island. Photo: Wynn Resorts Info

Popular supper club Delilah will also open at Wynn Al Marjan Island. The outpost will be the first international opening of the 1950s-themed venue. Photo: Wynn Resorts Info

The resort will have 1,530 rooms, 22 restaurants, a nightclub, salon, spa, designer boutiques, an events centre, several pools and a marina. Info

The main hotel lobby at dusk at Wynn Al Marjan Island. Info

Ras Al Khaimah recorded 1.28 million overnight visitors in 2024. Info

The emirate is aiming to boost its visitor numbers to 3.5 million by 2030. Info

Ras Al Khaimah is expanding its hospitality portfolio of about 56 hotels and resorts, with 8,000 rooms. Info

The emirate aims to triple the size of its tourism economy by 2030 and position itself as one of the top 10 fastest-growing global destinations. Info



















Gaming resort to drive tourism

The property will be the UAE’s first gaming resort, having acquired a gaming licence in 2024. It is expected to significantly boost tourism in Ras Al Khaimah and generate thousands of jobs.

The resort will ascend 305 metres above sea level, across 70 storeys. As the top-10 list of tallest hotels in the world currently stands, this will place the hotel in eighth place, above the Address Beach Resort in Dubai, which is 301 metres tall.

“Gaming” is a term widely used for gambling in the US; as it stands, gambling is not currently permitted in the UAE. Previously, the gaming element of the hotel has been described by a representative as “only one of the many elements of the resort”.

Robust response

The hotel chief said its primary focus was the wellbeing of its vast workforce when the Emirates came under daily attack, following the outbreak of war on February.

He praised the UAE for its show of resilience during a time of great adversity.

"I would like to commend the Emiratis on their response during the initial weeks of the conflict," he said.

"The country has shown an admirable ability to protect its people and its assets."

Fielding a question during the investor call, he told of how Wynn had strived to press ahead with its large-scale construction plans while keeping its teams safe.

"Early on, our focus was on team safety. Mental health more than physical health.

"The team is back in Ras Al Khaimah both on the design and development side and operational side, fully functioning, working the building, snagging the building.

"Construction actually continued throughout the entire series of events. So, we are carrying on.

"Supply chains have this amazing ability to become flexible and to find additional routes to market and we have seen that being the case.

"There are certainly things not as easy to get as they would have been before the conflict but we are more than making due, we are actually advancing the project and moving ahead.

"I mentioned we are expecting a modest delay, and I use the word modest very intentionally because that is what we believe it to be. "Construction continues and we will carry on.

UAE backed to bounce back

Iran's sustained missile and drone attacks on the UAE have also impacted the country's booming hospitality industry, with hotels, entertainment attractions and restaurants facing reduced footfall due to a drop in tourism.

Mr Billings struck an optimistic tone over the future, saying the UAE was well positioned to recover and enjoy a tourism resurgence.

"Looking ahead, the UAE has world class tourism infrastructure, unrivalled airport capacity and a strong policy framework," he said.

"As the region stabilises we expect the country will find smart ways to accelerate tourism and, over the longer term, will continue to be one of the most attractive destinations in the world for high-end worth residents and visitors."