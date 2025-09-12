The 10 tallest hotels in the world, from Ciel Dubai Marina to Burj Al Arab

Later this year, the title of the world's tallest hotel will pass on to Ciel Dubai Marina, the Dh2 billion skyscraper standing 377 metres tall. When it officially opens, it will surpass the 356-metre-tall Gevora Hotel, also in Dubai.

Gevora earned the title in 2018 when it took the record from yet another Dubai landmark, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai, which is 355 metres tall.

Of the 10 tallest hotels in the world, eight are now in Dubai, including Rose Rayhaan by Rotana (333 metres), Burj Al Arab (321 metres), Jumeirah Emirates Towers (309 metres), Address Beach Resort (301 metres) and Tower Plaza (294 metres).

Here are the top 10 tallest all-hotel towers in the world.

1. Ciel Dubai Marina, Dubai: 377 metres

Ciel Dubai Marina has 82 floors. Photo: The First Group

Originally scheduled to open last year, Ciel Dubai Marina, will span 1,000 rooms across 82 floors. While an official launch date is yet to be revealed, reservations are open for stays from November 15.

The First Group Hospitality will manage the hotel under the Vignette Collection brand, which features one-of-a-kind properties.

Once open, Ciel will also earn a few additional world records, including the world's highest infinity pool and world's highest club, when these are officially certified by the Guinness World Records.

The pool and club are part of Tattu Dubai, the first international branch of the Manchester-born fine-dining modern Asian restaurant chain, scheduled to open on October 10. Owned by the Permanently Unique Group, with restaurants in Manchester, London, Leeds, Birmingham and Edinburgh, Tattu Dubai will occupy three levels of Ciel Dubai Marina. This includes the main restaurant and bar on level 74, Tattu Sky Pool on level 76 and Tattu Sky Lounge and Terrace on level 81.

Rooms start at Dh2,328 per night for a deluxe room.

2. Gevora Hotel, Dubai: 356.3 metres

Gevora Hotel has an all-gold facade. Photo: Gevora Hotels

Opened in 2018, Gevora Hotel is a 75-storey tower capped by a golden spear. With 528 rooms, it is situated along Dubai's Sheikh Zayed Road, next to the 333-metre Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, a previous holder of tallest hotel record.

The gold-coloured Gevora is a dry hotel, and is aimed at families and travellers seeking to avoid Dubai's energetic nightlife while providing them with a more economical option.

Rooms cost from Dh258 per night before taxes.

3. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel, Dubai: 355 metres

JW Marriott Marquis Hotel has more than 1,600 rooms. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National

In Business Bay, the twin-towered JW Marriott Marquis opened in 2013 and held the record of the tallest hotel for five years before being overtaken by Gevora Hotel.

With 1,608 rooms, the business hotel is one of the largest by number of rooms in the UAE. It's also home to a number of award-winning restaurants including steakhouse Prime68, Indian restaurant Rang Mahal and Tong Thai.

Rooms cost from Dh700 per night before taxes.

4. Rose Rayhaan by Rotana, Dubai: 333 metres

Rose Rayhaan by Rotana has a no-alcohol policy. Andrew Henderson / The National)

This four-star property made headlines when it took the tallest hotel title from Burj Al Arab in 2009. Unlike the famous sail-shaped hotel, Rose Rahyaan on Sheikh Zayed Road is largely focused on business travellers and GCC leisure guests, with an alcohol-free policy.

With nearly 500 rooms spread across 72 floors as well as three dining outlets and a wellness club, the tower is a looming example of postmodernism, with a distinctive tapered roof and spire that allows it to jut out of the skyline.

Rooms cost from Dh238 per night before taxes.

5. Burj Al Arab, Dubai: 321 metres

Burj Al Arab is one of the most recognisable buildings in the UAE. Photo: Jumeirah

One of Dubai's most famous landmarks, this sailboat-shaped luxury property is still the tallest all-suite hotel in the world.

Often referred to as a “seven-star” hotel, a grading that doesn't officially exist, the five-star property opened its doors in time for the new millennium – and made headlines with its gilded 24k gold interiors and celebrity guests, from Justin Bieber and Roger Federer to Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Burj Al Arab has also clinched other record-breaking titles, including most expensive cocktail at Dh27,321 ($7,439) and largest Swarovski crystal chandelier, with 21,000 crystals, worth Dh1.3 million.

Rooms cost from Dh4,700 a night.

6. Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai: 309 metres

Jumeirah Emirates Towers has a ladies-only room, with female staff. Sarah Dea / The National

Construction of Jumeirah Emirates Towers started in 1996. Designed by architect Hazel Wong, who still counts it as her favourite project, the hotel is one of two towers, the second being a 350-metre office tower, with the two towers connected by a central podium called The Boulevard. The hotel officially opened its doors ahead of schedule, on April 15, 2000.

With 52 floors, the distinctive design consists of two equilateral triangles, connecting Islamic motifs with contemporary architecture.

Jumeirah Emirates Towers is home to 400 rooms and suites, including a two-level Royal Suite. It is also one of the first hotels in the UAE to launch a dedicated ladies-only room, with female staff.

Rooms cost from Dh725 per night before taxes.

7. Baiyoke Sky Hotel, Bangkok: 309 metres

The hotel has a 360-degree revolving roof deck on the 84th floor. Photo: Baiyoke Group

One of the tallest towers in Bangkok, Baiyoke Sky Hotel, previously known as Baiyoke Tower II, was completed in 1997. The 88-storey hotel features 673 guest rooms and is in the city's bustling Pratunam shopping district. It is also famous for its rooftop bar on the 83rd floor, as well as its 360-degree revolving roof deck on the 84th floor.

There's also an observation deck on the 77th floor, offering visitors expansive views of Bangkok city.

Rooms cost from Dh279 per night.

8. Address Beach Resort, Dubai: 301 metres

Address Beach Resort is located on the last plot of land on The Walk, JBR. Photo: Emaar

Part of a 77-storey twin-tower property, the five-star hotel, which opened in December 2020, has 217 hotel rooms and suites, 443 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments.

Part of its allure is the location on the last plot of land on The Walk, JBR, which means a short walk to the beach – both private and public – and the bright lights and energy of the city right on your doorstep.

With its own beach, the hotel already has two Guinness World Records to its name – for highest outdoor infinity pool in a building in the world and highest occupiable skybridge floor in the world.

Rooms cost from Dh1,328 per night before taxes.

9. The Tower Plaza, Dubai: 294 metres

Tower Plaza was previously known as Millennium Plaza Hotel. Photo: Millennium Hotels

This 65-storey tower offers 415 rooms, all with picturesque views of the Dubai skyline as well as Jumeirah Beach. Located on Sheikh Zayed Road and a few steps away from Museum of the Future, the five-star property was previously known as the Millennium Plaza Hotel.

Rooms cost from Dh292 per night before taxes.

10. Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, Manama: 270 metres

Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay on a private island in Manama has its own piers. Photo: Four Seasons Hotel

Situated on a private island, this five-star property stands out on the Bahraini capital's skyline thanks to its unique architecture, featuring two concrete piers that host 17 floors of guest rooms starting from the tower's base, and two restaurants and conference floors at the top.

The 48-storey structure offers 273 guest rooms and a penthouse-level Skypod restaurant, offering views of the Arabian Gulf. The hotel also houses a business centre and several high-end restaurants, including Cut by Wolfgang Puck, an outpost of the London restaurant that was awarded a Michelin star in 2007.

Rooms cost from Dh1,753 per night before taxes.

