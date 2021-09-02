Property of the week: Dh5.68m Address Beach Resort apartment with perfect Ain Dubai views

There is no doubt the UAE is home to some spectacular properties. From penthouse apartments to plush villas with sprawling gardens and incredible pools, it’s a real estate haven.

Each week, The National showcases some of the finest homes on offer in its Property of the Week. Here, we take a closer look at a serviced apartment in the Address Beach Resort located on The Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The key details

This three-bedroom home comes furnished and fitted with a contemporary Italian look. It has a guest room management system, touchpad switches, branded toilet accessories and fittings, and fully equipped open kitchen.

Each bedroom has an en suite, while the property comes with a maid's room, two parking spaces and a terrace overlooking Bluewaters Island and Palm Jumeirah. It has a built-up area of 1,968 square feet, and is on the market with LuxuryProperty.com for Dh5.68 million.

What's the story?

Address Beach Resort is a recent addition to Dubai's property market – and a very significant addition to Dubai's skyline.

One of the main parts of its allure is the location on the last plot of land on The Walk, JBR, which means a short walk to the beach – both private and public – and the bright lights and energy of the city right on your doorstep.

The 77-storey twin-tower property, which opened in December, has 217 hotel rooms and suites, 443 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments and features the tallest inhabited skybridge in the world.

The new owner will have full use of the Address hotel's facilities, so that's restaurants, concierge, maintenance and leisure, though unfortunately the record-breaking infinity pool is open to resort guests only.

With so much in place within walking distance, is there any need to own a car?

Aside from some of the best views Dubai has to offer and the smart, Italian-fused interior, the obvious gain to be had from this property is the ability to drop straight in and get on with life. No heavy lifting, no fussing over wallpaper and no reminding the gardener to water the grass.

Such attributes make it ideal for a wealthy buyer's second home, though it would no doubt provide an extremely comfortable existence for anyone staying on more of a full-time basis.

And, just to add to the excitement of being in one of Dubai's most happening locations, Ain Dubai, the word's tallest observation wheel, is set to be in motion in October on neighbouring Bluewaters Island. It truly will be a case of sitting back, relaxing and watching the world go round.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Ain Dubai will open to the public on October 21. Pawan Singh / The National

What the broker says ...

Aside from Downtown Dubai, is this the most exciting location in the city to live?

As the newest luxury beachfront resort in Dubai, Address Beach Resort is incredibly exciting. With its iconic silhouette, a mixture of branded and serviced residences, direct beach access and views over the sea, Dubai Marina skyline and the stunning Ain Dubai, it is very much the place to be. The Address bookmarks the end of Jumeirah Beach, gracing this pearl of the region with its award-winning design.

Given it is furnished (and serviced), is it more of a second home than primary residence?

It perfectly caters for both, and many people are proud to call this their permanent home. The Address carries tremendous bragging rights because of the brand association and also the fantastic beachfront setting. For anyone that wants to use it as a holiday home where they can enjoy pleasant sunny winters, it is ideal. And anyone that wants to settle in here has the enviable opportunity to enjoy a resort lifestyle all year round.

The interiors are somewhat hotel-like … would it feel ‘homely’ enough?

The designers understand the needs of private homeowners and have produced a design that combines the sophistication of a hotel with all of the comforts and luxury of a home. It is perfect for anyone seeking a property that offers an extra element of 'je ne sais quoi'.

Are there many of the serviced apartments left for sale?

At the moment there are a few serviced apartments still available for sale, with a few appearing on the secondary market.

– Georgia Peacock, private client adviser, LuxuryProperty.com

