Elite police special forces teams from around the world descended on Dubai on Saturday for the opening day of the UAE Swat Challenge.

This year's challenge, running until February 11, involves 109 teams from 45 countries, with 11 from the UAE.

“The challenge is a great chance for us to enhance our confidence,” Lt Col Abdullah Bouhindi, from the Kuwaiti commandos, told The National. “It's an opportunity to exchange experience in shooting and increase fitness.”

Leon Misanovic, of the Specijalna Policijska Jedinica tactical team from Bosnia and Herzegovina, said: “We are the most elite unit in our country. It is the first time we've participated in the challenge due to its good reputation.

“It is the best challenge in the world for tactical teams.”

Mr Misanovic's until specialises in operations beyond regular police capabilities, specifically in counter terrorism, high-risk arrests and tactical support.

What is the UAE Swat Challenge?

The five-day challenge takes place at the Dubai Police training centre in Al Ruwayyah.

Teams compete in five challenges covering tactical, assault, officer rescues, tower events and obstacle courses. These events test their tactical skills, mental focus and physical endurance. Prizes totalling Dh950,000 ($260,000) are on offer.

Teams earn daily points across all challenges, with the highest cumulative scorer crowned champion at the end of the event.

The 2026 event is the seventh iteration of the annual competition.

Fierce competition

For Brig SE Mwandla, leader of South Africa's Special Task Force, the challenge is an opportunity for the elite police unit to prove its worth.

“We have been training for this challenge and came ready. Our country is supporting us and we will show our best,” he said.

“It’s a bit different from the combat world. It depends on the speed and timing more. In the real world we focus on taking cover and protect others.”

First Lieutenant Mohammed Al Hashmi, from Dubai Police’s Swat Team, added that there are daily prizes for the best team in each challenge. First gets $5,000, second gets $3,000 while third gets $2,000.

"Dubai Police wants to gather all Swat teams under one roof," he said. "This is a place to share experiences and skills from all around the world and a chance for dialogue."