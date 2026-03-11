'We will emerge stronger': Sheikh Hamdan highlights UAE resilience in meeting with business leaders

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, told hundreds of business leaders that the UAE will “emerge stronger” as it defends itself against Iranian attacks.

Sheikh Hamdan delivered a defiant message as he set out efforts to strengthen economic resilience in Dubai and across the Emirates and better adapt to challenging circumstances.

He joined 300 heads of business at a high-level gathering organised by Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism aimed at bolstering ties with the private sector.

Speakers at the event included Sir Tim Clark, president of Emirates airline, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and Maj Gen Abdul Al Humaidi, of the UAE's Ministry of Defence.

“We are committed to ensuring business continuity at the highest levels and to continuing to deliver the best services,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a post on social media platform X.

“Our message to the world is clear: Dubai is strong, and the UAE is strong. As we have learned from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, challenges create opportunities, and we will emerge stronger.”

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai aims to reinforce its position as a global hub for trade, tourism and investment.

The UAE has faced a barrage of daily missile and drone attacks since Saturday, February 28, when Iran launched an offensive in retaliation to US and Israeli strikes.

The UAE said on Sunday it was in a “state of defence” in response to “brutal and unprovoked Iranian aggression” which has included the launch of more than 1,400 ballistic missiles and drones attacking infrastructure and civilian sites.

The UAE Foreign Ministry said the continued Iranian attacks – which have resulted in the deaths of six people and more than 100 injuries – were a “direct threat” to the nation's security and stability and a breach of international law.

The UAE stresses that it does not seek to be drawn into conflicts or escalation, the ministry said.