The full 2026 World Cup draw. AFP
The full 2026 World Cup draw. AFP
The full 2026 World Cup draw. AFP
The full 2026 World Cup draw. AFP

Sport

Football

Full 2026 World Cup group analysis: Star players, coaches and all you need to know

Looking at the prospects of the 48 teams set to compete at biggest global finals

The National

June 08, 2026

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The 2026 World Cup is just days away - and it’s the biggest one ever. Three host nations, 48 teams split into 12 groups and a total of 1,248 players.

Staying across such a large competition is not easy, especially with the expansion opening the door to some of world football's lesser-known national teams.

That's where The National's comprehensive group guides come in. Learn about the coaches, key men and strengths and weaknesses of all 48 teams.

GROUP A: Mexico target deep run as South Korea bank on Son

GROUP B: Qatar eye progress as hosts Canada chase history

GROUP C: Brazil favourites but Morocco tipped for another strong run

GROUP D: Pressure on US coach Pochettino, Turkey's exciting young talents

GROUP E: Germany look to Wirtz and Musiala, Curacao set for debut

GROUP F: Hannibal is main man for Tunisia, Netherlands need Gakpo goals

GROUP G: Egypt pin hopes on Salah, Belgium look to Doku and De Bruyne

GROUP H: Yamal injury worries Spain, Saudi Arabia make big call on coach

GROUP I: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland face off, Iraq back on big stage

GROUP J: Messi's final bow as Jordan make finals debut

GROUP K: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have unfinished business

GROUP L: England captain Kane in prolific form, Croatia hero Modric set for swansong

Updated: June 08, 2026, 4:26 AM
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