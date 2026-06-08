Full 2026 World Cup group analysis: Star players, coaches and all you need to know

The 2026 World Cup is just days away - and it’s the biggest one ever. Three host nations, 48 teams split into 12 groups and a total of 1,248 players.
Staying across such a large competition is not easy, especially with the expansion opening the door to some of world football's lesser-known national teams.
That's where The National's comprehensive group guides come in. Learn about the coaches, key men and strengths and weaknesses of all 48 teams.
GROUP A: Mexico target deep run as South Korea bank on Son
GROUP B: Qatar eye progress as hosts Canada chase history
GROUP C: Brazil favourites but Morocco tipped for another strong run
GROUP D: Pressure on US coach Pochettino, Turkey's exciting young talents
GROUP E: Germany look to Wirtz and Musiala, Curacao set for debut
GROUP F: Hannibal is main man for Tunisia, Netherlands need Gakpo goals
GROUP G: Egypt pin hopes on Salah, Belgium look to Doku and De Bruyne
GROUP H: Yamal injury worries Spain, Saudi Arabia make big call on coach
GROUP I: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland face off, Iraq back on big stage
GROUP J: Messi's final bow as Jordan make finals debut
GROUP K: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have unfinished business
GROUP L: England captain Kane in prolific form, Croatia hero Modric set for swansong