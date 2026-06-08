Full 2026 World Cup group analysis: Star players, coaches and all you need to know

The 2026 World Cup is just days away - and it’s the biggest one ever. Three host nations, 48 teams split into 12 groups and a total of 1,248 players.

Staying across such a large competition is not easy, especially with the expansion opening the door to some of world football's lesser-known national teams.

That's where The National's comprehensive group guides come in. Learn about the coaches, key men and strengths and weaknesses of all 48 teams.

GROUP A: Mexico target deep run as South Korea bank on Son

GROUP B: Qatar eye progress as hosts Canada chase history

GROUP C: Brazil favourites but Morocco tipped for another strong run

GROUP D: Pressure on US coach Pochettino, Turkey's exciting young talents

GROUP E: Germany look to Wirtz and Musiala, Curacao set for debut

GROUP F: Hannibal is main man for Tunisia, Netherlands need Gakpo goals

Play 01:26 Mohamed Salah leads Egypt on return to World Cup

GROUP G: Egypt pin hopes on Salah, Belgium look to Doku and De Bruyne

GROUP H: Yamal injury worries Spain, Saudi Arabia make big call on coach

GROUP I: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland face off, Iraq back on big stage

GROUP J: Messi's final bow as Jordan make finals debut

GROUP K: Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal have unfinished business

GROUP L: England captain Kane in prolific form, Croatia hero Modric set for swansong