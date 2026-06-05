World Cup 2026 Group J guide: Messi's final bow as Jordan make their finals debut

  • Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after Argentina defeated France on penalties in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP
    Lionel Messi holds up the trophy after Argentina defeated France on penalties in the World Cup final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. AP
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after beating France. AP
    Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after beating France. AP
  • France's Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of the match. AP
    France's Kylian Mbappe walks past the trophy at the end of the match. AP
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. AP
    Argentina's Lionel Messi holds up the Golden Ball award for best player of the tournament. AP
  • Argentina celebrate victory at Lusail Stadium. Getty
    Argentina celebrate victory at Lusail Stadium. Getty
  • Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy after beating France 4-2 on penalties. EPA
    Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the trophy after beating France 4-2 on penalties. EPA
  • Argentina celebrate victory. AP
    Argentina celebrate victory. AP
  • Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates with World Cup trophy. PA
    Argentina captain Lionel Messi celebrates with World Cup trophy. PA
  • Kylian Mbappe of France with his Golden Boot award for finishing as the tournament's top scorer. EPA
    Kylian Mbappe of France with his Golden Boot award for finishing as the tournament's top scorer. EPA
  • Argentina players celebrate after winning the World Cup final penalty shoot-out against France. Getty
    Argentina players celebrate after winning the World Cup final penalty shoot-out against France. Getty
  • Argentina players celebrate victory. Getty
    Argentina players celebrate victory. Getty
  • Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the World Cup. Reuters
    Argentina's Lautaro Martinez and Lionel Messi celebrate after winning the World Cup. Reuters
  • Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring the winning penalty against France. Getty
    Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring the winning penalty against France. Getty
  • Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the penalty shoot-out against France. Reuters
    Argentina's Leandro Paredes celebrates scoring during the penalty shoot-out against France. Reuters
  • Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Kingsley Coman of France in the penalty shoot-out. Getty
    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saves from Kingsley Coman of France in the penalty shoot-out. Getty
  • Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out. Getty
    Lionel Messi scores for Argentina in the penalty shoot-out. Getty
  • Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving Kingsley Coman's penalty. Getty
    Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving Kingsley Coman's penalty. Getty
  • Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot to make it 3-3. Getty
    Kylian Mbappe completes his hat-trick from the spot to make it 3-3. Getty
  • Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his, and France's, third goal. Getty
    Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his, and France's, third goal. Getty
  • Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Getty
    Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Getty
  • Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Getty
    Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. Getty
  • Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Reuters
    Lionel Messi scores Argentina's third goal. Reuters
  • Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. PA
    Lionel Messi celebrates scoring Argentina's third goal. PA
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi goes for a high challenge on Eduardo Camavinga of France. Getty
    Argentina's Lionel Messi goes for a high challenge on Eduardo Camavinga of France. Getty
  • Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's third. AFP
    Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after scoring Argentina's third. AFP
  • Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is beaten by the penalty of France's Kylian Mbappe. Getty
    Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez is beaten by the penalty of France's Kylian Mbappe. Getty
  • Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring France's second goal. PA
    Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring France's second goal. PA
  • Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani of France giving away a penalty. Getty
    Argentina's Nicolas Otamendi fouls Randal Kolo Muani of France giving away a penalty. Getty
  • Kylian Mbappe volleys home France's second goal. Getty
    Kylian Mbappe volleys home France's second goal. Getty
  • Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria skips past the challenge of France's Antoine Griezmann. PA
    Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria skips past the challenge of France's Antoine Griezmann. PA
  • Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the first France goal. Getty
    Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring the first France goal. Getty
  • Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters
    Kylian Mbappe scores France's first goal from the penalty spot. Reuters
  • Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters
    Angel Di Maria celebrates scoring Argentina's second goal. Reuters
  • Argentina's Lionel Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way from the spot. Getty
    Argentina's Lionel Messi sends France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris the wrong way from the spot. Getty
  • France's Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi of Argentina. Getty
    France's Kylian Mbappe with Lionel Messi of Argentina. Getty
  • Angel Di Maria scores for Argentina in the first-half. Getty
    Angel Di Maria scores for Argentina in the first-half. Getty
  • France's Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot after Argentina made it 2-0. PA
    France's Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Adrien Rabiot after Argentina made it 2-0. PA
  • Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on his knees. Reuters
    Argentina's Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring with France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris on his knees. Reuters
  • Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico and Randal Kolo Muani fight for the ball. AP
    Argentina's Nicolas Tagliafico and Randal Kolo Muani fight for the ball. AP
  • Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty
    Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty
  • Lionel Messi is mobbed by Argentina teammates after scoring. Getty
    Lionel Messi is mobbed by Argentina teammates after scoring. Getty
  • France's Jules Kounde heads the ball. AP
    France's Jules Kounde heads the ball. AP
  • Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty
    Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring for Argentina. Getty
  • Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria earns a penalty after going down under the challenge of France's Ousmane Dembele. Getty
    Argentina attacker Angel Di Maria earns a penalty after going down under the challenge of France's Ousmane Dembele. Getty
  • France's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with manager Didier Deschamps after being substituted in the first half. PA
    France's Olivier Giroud shakes hands with manager Didier Deschamps after being substituted in the first half. PA
  • Lionel Messi scores from the spot for Argentina. PA
    Lionel Messi scores from the spot for Argentina. PA
  • Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty for Argentina. Getty
    Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring a first-half penalty for Argentina. Getty
  • France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves from Argentina's Julian Alvarez. AP
    France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saves from Argentina's Julian Alvarez. AP
  • France manager Didier Deschamps, left, with his Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni before the game. AP
    France manager Didier Deschamps, left, with his Argentina counterpart Lionel Scaloni before the game. AP
  • Argentina players before the match. AP
    Argentina players before the match. AP
  • France players before the match. Getty
    France players before the match. Getty

Sport

Football

World Cup 2026 Group J guide: Messi's final bow as Jordan make their finals debut

Argentina superstar, 38, looking to retain title he won for first time in Qatar 2022

Gareth Cox

June 05, 2026

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The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group J, a section that features the reigning champions and two nations from the Arab world.

Argentina

Manager: Lionel Scaloni. The 48-year-old moved up from Argentina Under-20s manager to the senior side in 2018, leading the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Copa America. Overcoming doubts about his coaching credentials and criticism of his tactical nous, Scaloni's team won the next two Copa Americas (2021 and 2024), the 2022 Finalissima and, later that year, the Qatar World Cup. Played top-flight club football in Argentina, Spain, England and Italy while also winning seven caps for his country.

Star player: Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is set for his final World Cup bow at the age of 38. Captained the team to all four of the major trophies won during Scaloni's reign and now has 116 goals and 64 assists from his 198 caps. Plays his club football in the US at MLS champions Inter Miami, where he has also won the Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield. Messi's career has seen him lift 46 team trophies – the vast majority of which came playing for Barcelona where he scored 672 times. He joined old rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the 900-goal club in March.

One to watch: Lautaro Martinez. Goes into the tournament in top form after finishing at top scorer in Serie A with 17 goals to help Inter Milan secure their 21st Scudetto – his ninth major trophy since joining in 2018. Has broken the 20-goal barrier in six of his eight seasons in Italy – where he is now third on Inter Milan's all-time scoring list with 175 goals. The 28-year-old's international record stands at 36 in 75 caps. Scored the winner in the 2024 Copa America final and earned the tournament's Golden Boot award.

Best World Cup finish: The reigning champions and three-time tournament winners have now qualified for 19 global finals.

Fixtures:

  • June 16 (June 17, 5am UAE): Argentina v Algeria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.
  • June 22 (9pm UAE): Argentina v Austria, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.
  • June 27 (June 28, 6am UAE): Jordan v Argentina, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.

Algeria

Manager: Vladimir Petkovic. Bosnian coach took over in 2024 having previously guided Switzerland to the 2018 World Cup and two European Championships. The 62-year-old led the Desert Foxes to their first World Cup finals in 12 years after finishing top of their qualifying group. Reached the 2025 Afcon quarter-finals, where Algeria lost to Nigeria.

Star player: Riyad Mahrez. Like Messi, Algeria's captain and talisman is set for his final World Cup having scored 38 goals and provided 44 assists in 113 caps. Captained his country to Afcon glory in 2019. After a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City, the 35-year-old currently plays club football in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli where he has just secured a second consecutive AFC Champions League Elite crown.

One to watch: Mohamed Amoura. Striker enjoyed a prolific World Cup qualifying campaign where he topped the scoring charts with 10 goals in 10 matches – including a hat-trick against Mozambique – taking his Algeria tally to 19 in 44 appearances. Scored eight goals and provided four assists for Wolfsburg this season but could not stop the team being relegated from the German top flight.

Best World Cup finish: Have now qualified for five finals with their best effort coming at Brazil 2014 when they reached the last 16.

Fixtures:

  • June 16 (June 17, 5am UAE): Argentina v Algeria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.
  • June 22 (June 23, 7am, UAE): Jordan v Algeria, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US.
  • June 27 (June 28, 6am, UAE): Algeria v Austria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.

Austria

Manager: Ralf Rangnick. Took over in April 2022 when he was still interim manager at Manchester United but left the English club to focus on Austria. Finished top of their group at Euro 2024 but lost to Turkey in last 16. Qualified for this summer's finals having again topped their group, losing just once in eight games. The 67-year-old German has spent the majority of his coaching career in his homeland at the likes of Stuttgart, Schalke and Hoffenheim.

Star player: Marko Arnautovic. Veteran striker is his country's most-capped and highest-scoring player with his 147 appearances yielding 47 goals – including eight in Austria's qualifying campaign for this summer's finals. Has played in the Dutch, German, English, Chinese, Italian and Serbian top flights. The 37-year-old has just helped current club Red Star Belgrade win the domestic double, scoring 10 and assisting a further nine.

One to watch: Konrad Laimer. Bayern Munich full-back, 29, is firmly established as a key player for club and country. A consistent trophy-winner at Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and now Bayern Munich, Laimer made 47 appearances this season helping the Bavarians secure a domestic double and reach the Uefa Champions League semi-finals. Now has 56 caps for Austria, contributing seven goals and nine assists.

Best World Cup finish: Set to play in their ninth finals but their first since France 1998. Finished in third place at the 1954 tournament held in neighbouring Switzerland.

Fixtures:

  • June 16 (June 17, 5am UAE): Austria v Jordan, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US.
  • June 22 (9pm UAE): Argentina v Austria, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.
  • June 27 (June 28, 6am, UAE): Algeria v Austria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.

Jordan

Manager: Jamal Sellami. Moroccan took charge in June 2024 and led Jordan to their first finals after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Japan. The 55-year-old was granted Jordanian citizenship by King Abdullah II for his contributions to the country's football development after also guiding team to the 2025 Fifa Arab Cup final. Won 38 caps as a midfielder for Morocco before going on to coach his country's Under-17 and Under-20 sides.

Star player: Mousa Al Tamari. Versatile forward is a history-maker for his country having become the first Jordanian to play and score in one of European football's 'Big Five' leagues after joining French side Montpellier. Now at Rennes, where the 28-year-old's six goals and nine assists helped the club secure Europa League football. For Jordan, he was part of side that reached the Asian Cup final for the first time in 2023 where they lost to hosts Qatar. Has 24 goals in 90 caps.

One to watch: Ali Olwan. Striker scored a hat-trick against Oman that sealed Jordan's World Cup spot in and was then top scorer in their run to the Arab Cup final with six goals. The 26-year-old now has 27 in 77 appearances for his country but goes into the finals on the back of an injury-ravaged season at Qatari side Al Sailiya, which saw him tear ankle ligaments in February. He was still named in Sellami's squad for the finals.

Best World Cup finish: Will make their finals debut after finishing as runners-up in AFC qualifying Group B.

Fixtures:

  • June 16 (June 17, 5am UAE): Austria v Jordan, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US.
  • June 22 (June 23, 7am, UAE): Jordan v Algeria, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US.
  • June 27 (June 28, 6am UAE): Jordan v Argentina, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.
Updated: June 05, 2026, 2:57 AM
World Cup 2026ArgentinaLionel MessiAustralia