World Cup 2026 Group J guide: Messi's final bow as Jordan make their finals debut

The 2026 World Cup is upon us so it's time to look at the 48 participants – that includes Group J, a section that features the reigning champions and two nations from the Arab world.

Argentina

Manager: Lionel Scaloni. The 48-year-old moved up from Argentina Under-20s manager to the senior side in 2018, leading the team to a third-place finish at the 2019 Copa America. Overcoming doubts about his coaching credentials and criticism of his tactical nous, Scaloni's team won the next two Copa Americas (2021 and 2024), the 2022 Finalissima and, later that year, the Qatar World Cup. Played top-flight club football in Argentina, Spain, England and Italy while also winning seven caps for his country.

Star player: Lionel Messi. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is set for his final World Cup bow at the age of 38. Captained the team to all four of the major trophies won during Scaloni's reign and now has 116 goals and 64 assists from his 198 caps. Plays his club football in the US at MLS champions Inter Miami, where he has also won the Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield. Messi's career has seen him lift 46 team trophies – the vast majority of which came playing for Barcelona where he scored 672 times. He joined old rival Cristiano Ronaldo in the 900-goal club in March.

One to watch: Lautaro Martinez. Goes into the tournament in top form after finishing at top scorer in Serie A with 17 goals to help Inter Milan secure their 21st Scudetto – his ninth major trophy since joining in 2018. Has broken the 20-goal barrier in six of his eight seasons in Italy – where he is now third on Inter Milan's all-time scoring list with 175 goals. The 28-year-old's international record stands at 36 in 75 caps. Scored the winner in the 2024 Copa America final and earned the tournament's Golden Boot award.

Best World Cup finish: The reigning champions and three-time tournament winners have now qualified for 19 global finals.

Fixtures:

June 16 (June 17, 5am UAE): Argentina v Algeria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.

June 22 (9pm UAE): Argentina v Austria, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.

June 27 (June 28, 6am UAE): Jordan v Argentina, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.

Algeria

Manager: Vladimir Petkovic. Bosnian coach took over in 2024 having previously guided Switzerland to the 2018 World Cup and two European Championships. The 62-year-old led the Desert Foxes to their first World Cup finals in 12 years after finishing top of their qualifying group. Reached the 2025 Afcon quarter-finals, where Algeria lost to Nigeria.

Star player: Riyad Mahrez. Like Messi, Algeria's captain and talisman is set for his final World Cup having scored 38 goals and provided 44 assists in 113 caps. Captained his country to Afcon glory in 2019. After a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City, the 35-year-old currently plays club football in Saudi Arabia with Al Ahli where he has just secured a second consecutive AFC Champions League Elite crown.

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One to watch: Mohamed Amoura. Striker enjoyed a prolific World Cup qualifying campaign where he topped the scoring charts with 10 goals in 10 matches – including a hat-trick against Mozambique – taking his Algeria tally to 19 in 44 appearances. Scored eight goals and provided four assists for Wolfsburg this season but could not stop the team being relegated from the German top flight.

Best World Cup finish: Have now qualified for five finals with their best effort coming at Brazil 2014 when they reached the last 16.

Fixtures:

June 16 (June 17, 5am UAE): Argentina v Algeria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.

June 22 (June 23, 7am, UAE): Jordan v Algeria, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US.

June 27 (June 28, 6am, UAE): Algeria v Austria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.

Austria

Manager: Ralf Rangnick. Took over in April 2022 when he was still interim manager at Manchester United but left the English club to focus on Austria. Finished top of their group at Euro 2024 but lost to Turkey in last 16. Qualified for this summer's finals having again topped their group, losing just once in eight games. The 67-year-old German has spent the majority of his coaching career in his homeland at the likes of Stuttgart, Schalke and Hoffenheim.

Star player: Marko Arnautovic. Veteran striker is his country's most-capped and highest-scoring player with his 147 appearances yielding 47 goals – including eight in Austria's qualifying campaign for this summer's finals. Has played in the Dutch, German, English, Chinese, Italian and Serbian top flights. The 37-year-old has just helped current club Red Star Belgrade win the domestic double, scoring 10 and assisting a further nine.

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One to watch: Konrad Laimer. Bayern Munich full-back, 29, is firmly established as a key player for club and country. A consistent trophy-winner at Red Bull Salzburg, RB Leipzig and now Bayern Munich, Laimer made 47 appearances this season helping the Bavarians secure a domestic double and reach the Uefa Champions League semi-finals. Now has 56 caps for Austria, contributing seven goals and nine assists.

Best World Cup finish: Set to play in their ninth finals but their first since France 1998. Finished in third place at the 1954 tournament held in neighbouring Switzerland.

Fixtures:

June 16 (June 17, 5am UAE): Austria v Jordan, Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California, US.

June 22 (9pm UAE): Argentina v Austria, AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, US.

June 27 (June 28, 6am, UAE): Algeria v Austria, Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas, US.

Jordan

Manager: Jamal Sellami. Moroccan took charge in June 2024 and led Jordan to their first finals after finishing second in their qualifying group behind Japan. The 55-year-old was granted Jordanian citizenship by King Abdullah II for his contributions to the country's football development after also guiding team to the 2025 Fifa Arab Cup final. Won 38 caps as a midfielder for Morocco before going on to coach his country's Under-17 and Under-20 sides.

Star player: Mousa Al Tamari. Versatile forward is a history-maker for his country having become the first Jordanian to play and score in one of European football's 'Big Five' leagues after joining French side Montpellier. Now at Rennes, where the 28-year-old's six goals and nine assists helped the club secure Europa League football. For Jordan, he was part of side that reached the Asian Cup final for the first time in 2023 where they lost to hosts Qatar. Has 24 goals in 90 caps.

One to watch: Ali Olwan. Striker scored a hat-trick against Oman that sealed Jordan's World Cup spot in and was then top scorer in their run to the Arab Cup final with six goals. The 26-year-old now has 27 in 77 appearances for his country but goes into the finals on the back of an injury-ravaged season at Qatari side Al Sailiya, which saw him tear ankle ligaments in February. He was still named in Sellami's squad for the finals.

Best World Cup finish: Will make their finals debut after finishing as runners-up in AFC qualifying Group B.

Fixtures: