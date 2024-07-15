Sport

Football

Messi tears turn to joy as Argentina beat Colombia to win Copa America

Forward withdrawn midway through second half with an ankle injury, but Lautaro Martinez's extra-time winner clinches record 16th Copa title

author image
Steve Luckings
Abu Dhabi

15 July, 2024

Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Messi tears turn to joy as Argentina win Copa America

Spain's Lamine Yamal says winning Euro 2024 'best birthday gift'

Spain v England Euro 2024 final ratings: Williams 9, Kane 3

Spain beat England to secure historic crown at Euro 2024

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Beyond the HeadlinesWhat do Turkey’s warming relations with Syria mean for refugees?

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Noor Slaoui says 'you need a very special bond with your horse' to succeed in eventing. Mxmid

Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui

Dubai has set out plans to build the emirate's longest beach, which will serve as a wildlife haven. Photo: Dubai Media Office

Dubai to develop emirate's longest public beach to boost eco-tourism

An illustration of the Emirates Airlock. Photo: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre

Striking 3D animation depicts UAE's Gateway airlock in space