Tunisian man charged with planning terrorist attack at Paris's Louvre

A Tunisian man has been charged with planning a terrorist attack at the Louvre in Paris, French media reported on Monday.

Le Monde and Le Parisien reported that the suspect, 27, had considered the famed museum a possible target, as well as the Jewish community in the 16th arrondissement.

The man, who was reportedly living in France illegally, was arrested on May 7 but was charged on Monday. He is accused of plotting the violent attack as well as planning to join the ranks of ISIS in Syria or Mozambique.

An analysis of his mobile phone revealed propaganda videos and hundreds of photos of weapons, Le Monde reported, adding that he also used an image of an ISIS fighter executing prisoners as a profile picture on social media.

His phone also contained ChatGPT searches with questions including "how to make a bomb".

France has been at its highest security alert level since the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran in late February. As a precaution in response to potential repercussions on French soil, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez in March advised law enforcement to be on alert to "detect any action likely to disturb public order".