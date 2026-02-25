Louvre director resigns after Paris jewellery heist exposes security failures

Laurence des Cars has resigned as director of the Louvre in Paris, months after a high-profile theft of crown jewels exposed deep security and infrastructure failures at the world’s most visited museum.

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted Cars's resignation on Tuesday, describing it as “an act of responsibility” at a time when the institution requires calm and renewed direction to deliver long-delayed security upgrades and modernisation projects.

The resignation follows a break-in on October 19, when thieves used a vehicle-mounted mechanical lift to access a balcony overlooking the river Seine and enter the Apollo Gallery. The group escaped with eight pieces of jewellery valued at about €88 million (Dh382 million), including a diamond and emerald necklace given by Napoleon I to his second wife, Marie-Louise. While four suspects have since been arrested, the stolen items remain missing.

During their escape, the thieves dropped a 19th-century diamond-studded crown belonging to Empress Eugenie, damaging it. The Louvre recently released the first image of the piece since the theft, stating it is nearly intact and can be restored.

Des Cars, who became the first woman to lead the Louvre in its 230-year history when she took the role in 2021, had already acknowledged serious shortcomings in the museum’s security systems.

She described surveillance infrastructure as outdated, noting that the only camera covering the exterior wall where the thieves entered was facing away from the point of intrusion. Plans had been outlined to significantly expand CCTV coverage, but investment had lagged despite annual visitor numbers exceeding 8.7 million.

A parliamentary inquiry into the breach is ongoing, with a preliminary report citing “systemic failures” that enabled the heist. The incident has been described in France as one of the most serious breaches of cultural heritage security in recent memory.

The museum has also faced mounting operational pressures, including strike action over staffing and working conditions, a suspected ticket fraud scheme and infrastructure issues such as water leaks. Critics have questioned spending priorities, pointing to comparatively low investment in maintenance and security.

Des Cars had previously offered to step down shortly after the robbery, but her resignation was initially rejected. Macron’s office said she will now take on a role linked to France’s G7 Presidency, focusing on co-operation between major international museums.

Cars's departure comes as the government pushes ahead with the “Louvre New Renaissance”, a sweeping renovation plan expected to cost up to €800 million. The project aims to ease overcrowding, improve visitor flow and modernise ageing facilities, including the creation of a dedicated room for the Mona Lisa and a new entrance near the Seine.