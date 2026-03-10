President Sheikh Mohamed and Dubai Ruler pray for protection of UAE amid Iran strikes

President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, have pledged that the UAE has the “determination and capability” to overcome all challenges in the face of sustained Iranian attacks.

The two leaders said the Emirates remained a haven of safety and stability and praised the role of the UAE Armed Forces military institutions and security services in defending the nation, during high-level talks on Monday evening.

They prayed for the protection of the UAE and its people during a meeting held at Al Marmoom in Dubai that focused on the response to what the UAE has termed “blatant Iranian aggression”.

The President and the Ruler of Dubai said the cohesion of UAE society and the efficiency of its institutions was crucial in times of adversity.

Sheikh Mohamed attended an iftar banquet hosted in his honour by Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohamed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Chairman of the Office of Development and Martyrs Families Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Dubai, UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, attend the meeting. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

The meeting and iftar banquet were attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

UAE thwarts attacks

The UAE announced on Monday it had intercepted a further 12 ballistic missiles and 17 drones launched from Iran.

Two people were injured after debris fell in two parts of Abu Dhabi. The first incident resulted in a minor injury to a Jordanian. An Egyptian suffered moderate injuries in the second incident, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported.

Authorities did not disclose the locations. People in Abu Dhabi had received two safety alerts at about 7.15am and 9.55am.

The Emirates has dealt with about 1,500 missile and drone strikes from Iran since the start of the conflict last Saturday, which is affecting a number of Gulf nations.