President Sheikh Mohamed briefed on response to Iran attacks during Ministry of Defence visit

President Sheikh Mohamed was told how the UAE Armed Forces are leading efforts to protect the nation from Iranian attacks, as he visited the Ministry of Defence in Abu Dhabi.

The President was briefed on Sunday on the ministry's response to the military escalation threatening security and stability in the Gulf. Sheikh Mohamed led a high-level delegation of ministers and officials to follow up on the critical work carried out to defend the UAE against the strikes.

Ministry of Defence teams have dealt with about 1,500 missiles and drones targeting key infrastructure and civilian sites in the Emirates.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined on the tour by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lt Gen Ibrahim Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence; Hamad Al Rumaithi, Military Affairs Adviser to the UAE President; Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; and senior officers of the Ministry of Defence.

Sheikh Mohamed visits the Ministry of Defence, alongside senior Emirati officials including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence. Photo: UAE Presidential Court Info

The UAE leadership has praised its military personnel and frontline workers for their response to the crisis. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Sunday reviewed the emergency readiness system at the Unified Medical Operations Command Centre.

He commended the medical, administrative and technical personnel at the centre who are helping to deliver the best standards of care to those injured in the attacks.