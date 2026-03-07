President Sheikh Mohamed says 'all is well in the UAE'

President Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE will protect its people and land in the wake of missile and drone strikes from Iran.

He was speaking during a visit to five people who were wounded by Iranian strikes in the UAE, which began last week.

The UAE President appeared on television in a live broadcast on Saturday evening, where he visited five civilians injured in the attacks: two Emiratis, one Indian, one Sudanese, and one Iranian.

The UAE President was unequivocal in his language towards "the enemies of the UAE".

"The UAE is attractive, the UAE is beautiful, the UAE is a model," he said.

"But I say to them: Do not be misled by the UAE’s appearance. The UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh – we are no easy prey. We will carry out our duty towards our country, our people and our residents, who are also part of our family.

"I promise everyone that we will emerge stronger than before, without doubt."

Sheikh Mohamed said despite the challenges, the UAE continued to show strength.

"It is home to many devoted people – people we are honoured to stand alongside in this country," he said.

He also thanks the armed forces for the role they have played and their "outstanding service during this war". Sheikh Mohamed also praised the Ministry of Interior, the security services and civil defence.

"All of them are performing a duty that honours the UAE and honours everyone who belongs to the UAE," he said, before speaking of his pride in the response from civilians since the strikes began.

"The Emiratis who live in this country fulfilled their duty in a way that brings joy and pride, as was always expected of them. May God protect them.

"As for the residents who live among us, our guests and our extended family, they have truly honoured us with their stance.

"We are in a time of war and I promise them that we will fulfil our duty, because it is our obligation to protect our people and our country."

A safety alert was issued in Abu Dhabi on Saturday evening from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (Ncema).

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat. Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates," Ncema wrote on X.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian said the country’s interim leadership council had called for Iranian forces to stop attacking Gulf states unless his country is attacked from their territory, but questions lingered about whether the council had the authority to enforce the halt.

On Saturday morning, safety alerts were issued in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as the UAE continued to deal with drones and missiles from Iran.

Ncema urged people to stay in a safe location and follow official channels for updates.

"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," Ncema wrote on X.

"Please remain in a safe location and follow official channels for warnings and updates. Your safety begins with your responsibility."

The Ministry of Defence said 16 ballistic missiles were detected in the UAE on Saturday, of which 15 were intercepted, with the other falling into the sea.

Air defence systems also detected 121 drones, of which 119 were intercepted, while two fell within the territory of the UAE.

Since the start of the Iranian strikes last Saturday, a total of 221 ballistic missiles have been detected, of which 205 were destroyed, while 14 fell into the sea and two missiles landed within the territory of the UAE.

A total of 1,305 Iranian drones have also been detected, of which 1,229 were intercepted, while 76 drones fell within the territory of the UAE. Eight cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed, said the ministry.

Public warning

UAE citizens and residents were asked by the country's Attorney General on Friday to stop taking or resharing videos or photos concerning the Iranian attacks.

There is a risk of creating public panic and presenting a false impression of the country's situation, said Dr Hamad Al Shamsi. In some instances, he said, it could lead to prosecution.

“Daily life continues normally while necessary measures are taken to manage developments,” said Mr Al Shamsi, reported state news agency Wam.

“Despite prior warnings by competent authorities, some individuals have continued to film incident locations and share them on social media.”