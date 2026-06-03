UAE public invited to pledge support to President Sheikh Mohamed in national campaign

UAE citizens and residents are being invited to pledge their support to President Sheikh Mohamed, in recognition of his guiding role in promoting security and stability across the nation.

The Pledge and Commitment initiative, which was recently launched by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, seeks to highlight Sheikh Mohamed's achievements in driving progress and raising the UAE's standing on the global stage.

Sheikh Nahyan signed the document and hailed the President as “a historic figure by every measure”.

The campaign was announced at an event at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre, which was attended by more than 4,800 citizens, residents, students, investors, academics, business leaders and representatives of various communities.

The pledge was subsequently extended online through a QR code shared on social media and has its own website.

The initiative is based on four pillars: promoting co-existence and unity; drawing inspiration from the President’s leadership values; strengthening civic responsibility and national identity; and expressing gratitude for the country’s stability and prosperity.

The organisers said participation would continue through institutional signings by companies, universities and organisations, as well as a multilingual online platform and direct participation at community events.

A UAE flag is proudly displayed at a building in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Patriotic pride in face of adversity

The UAE public has united in solidarity and support of the country since the nation first came under attack from Iran on February 28.

Flags of the UAE have been unfurled outside homes and offices in recent weeks around the country in response to a rallying call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed on April 9 urged people across the Emirates to raise the national flag in celebration of the UAE’s strength, resilience and pride.

“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride. We call on the sons of the Emirates and its residents to fly it above their homes, centres and buildings,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a social media post.

What does the pledge say?

"Hand in hand, we, the citizens and residents of this blessed land, pledge our loyalty and allegiance to our wise leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," the pledge reads.

It states that Sheikh Mohamed "embodies our country's honour and dignity" and is a leader who provides his people with "security and safety".

"He is a statesman who makes sound decisions with resolve and courage" the pledge continues, and a "towering model and guiding light in dedication, service and love of country".

You an read the full pledge here and sign up by providing your name and email address.

Those who sign the pledge receive a digital certificate of appreciation, which can be shared and downloaded.