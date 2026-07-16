UAE residents hope for long weekend for Prophet Mohammed's birthday under public holiday law change

UAE residents could be in line for a long weekend next month under an update to the country's public holiday law.

Public and private-sector staff across the Emirates will be granted a day of paid leave in August in honour of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The holiday is typically marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.

The significant date in the Islamic calendar is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25 but will be confirmed closer to the time by the UAE's moon-sighting committee.

The public holiday for the occasion could be moved to Monday as part of a more flexible approach by the government that is aimed at improving workplace well-being.

The UAE Cabinet introduced legislation on January 1, 2025 that allows the transfer of some public holidays – with the exception of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha – “to the beginning or end of the week”.

In the case of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday it is likely that, if a change is made, the public holiday will be shifted to Monday, August 24 to give employees a long weekend.

How holidays are declared

The start of religious festivals and holidays in the UAE and across the Arab world are determined by the phases of the Moon.

Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic Hijri calendar is based on the Moon. Each Hijri month – which lasts either 29 or 30 days – begins only after the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The Prophet Mohammed's birthday is observed on the 12th day of the Rabi Al Awal, which is the third month of the Islamic year. Rabi Al Awal is expected to begin on August 14.

Nationwide celebration to come

Previous slide Next slide A drone show at the 54th Eid Al Etihad official celebration at the Zayed National Museum in Abu Dhabi. All photos: UAE Presidential Court Info

President Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, stand for the national anthem Info

The extravaganza was beamed live to all seven emirates Info

The UAE National Orchestra offered a stirring soundtrack Info

The venue is primed to be a jewel in the crown of Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District Info

Sheikh Mohamed, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr watch the show Info

Archive footage and artistic performances documented the journey of the nation’s communities across thousands of years Info

A narrator told how UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was a 'guardian of the desert' and 'explorer of the seas' Info

Sheikh Zayed recognised that 'true wealth lies in people' and that 'God's blessings must be shared' Info

The Zayed National Museum served as a stunning backdrop to a series of theatrical performances held on its sprawling grounds Info

The show highlighted how the roots of the past continue to act as the firm foundation to cultivate growth Info

Sheikh Mohamed could be seen taking photos of the event, with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Mansour and Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Info

The show was non-chronological, regularly sweeping forwards and back in time during the country's history Info

The UAE flag was a common sight Info

Zayed National Museum officially opens on Wednesday Info





























After the August public holiday, workers will have to wait until December for their next break. Eid Al Etihad, also known as National Day, will be celebrated on December 2 and 3.

Eid Al Etihad marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.

Festivities will be held across the nation, from cultural celebrations and concerts to parades and fireworks. Malls will be decked out in Eid Al Etihad colours and themes, with discounts on offer to mark the occasion.

Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, every year the public and private sectors receive two days off for Eid Al Etihad.