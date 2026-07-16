UAE residents hope for long weekend for Prophet Mohammed's birthday under public holiday law change

UAE residents could be in line for a long weekend next month under an update to the country's public holiday law.
Public and private-sector staff across the Emirates will be granted a day of paid leave in August in honour of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday.
The holiday is typically marked by observance rather than celebration, with festivities kept to a minimum.
The significant date in the Islamic calendar is expected to fall on Tuesday, August 25 but will be confirmed closer to the time by the UAE's moon-sighting committee.
The public holiday for the occasion could be moved to Monday as part of a more flexible approach by the government that is aimed at improving workplace well-being.
The UAE Cabinet introduced legislation on January 1, 2025 that allows the transfer of some public holidays – with the exception of Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha – “to the beginning or end of the week”.
In the case of the Prophet Mohammed's birthday it is likely that, if a change is made, the public holiday will be shifted to Monday, August 24 to give employees a long weekend.
How holidays are declared
The start of religious festivals and holidays in the UAE and across the Arab world are determined by the phases of the Moon.
Unlike the Gregorian calendar, the Islamic Hijri calendar is based on the Moon. Each Hijri month – which lasts either 29 or 30 days – begins only after the sighting of the new crescent moon.
The Prophet Mohammed's birthday is observed on the 12th day of the Rabi Al Awal, which is the third month of the Islamic year. Rabi Al Awal is expected to begin on August 14.
Nationwide celebration to come
After the August public holiday, workers will have to wait until December for their next break. Eid Al Etihad, also known as National Day, will be celebrated on December 2 and 3.
Eid Al Etihad marks the anniversary of the founding of the UAE on December 2, 1971, when six of today's seven emirates united to form one country. Ras Al Khaimah joined in February 1972.
Festivities will be held across the nation, from cultural celebrations and concerts to parades and fireworks. Malls will be decked out in Eid Al Etihad colours and themes, with discounts on offer to mark the occasion.
Under a UAE Cabinet resolution, every year the public and private sectors receive two days off for Eid Al Etihad.