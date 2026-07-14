  • Israel limits US refuelling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport to avoid disrupting summer travel
  • Hormuz toll not a factor: Oil prices set to trade around $80, Standard Chartered says
  • Four locations in Iran's Bushehr hit by projectiles, official says
  • Missile strikes tanker off Oman's coast, UKMTO says
  • Bahrain says air defences intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks
  • US ends third consecutive night of strikes on Iran
  • IRGC says two tankers struck after attempting to transit mined route
Updated: July 14, 2026, 1:52 PM