- Israel limits US refuelling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport to avoid disrupting summer travel
- Hormuz toll not a factor: Oil prices set to trade around $80, Standard Chartered says
- Four locations in Iran's Bushehr hit by projectiles, official says
- Missile strikes tanker off Oman's coast, UKMTO says
- Bahrain says air defences intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks
- US ends third consecutive night of strikes on Iran
- IRGC says two tankers struck after attempting to transit mined route
Updated: July 14, 2026, 1:52 PM