Israel limits US refuelling aircraft at Ben Gurion Airport to avoid disrupting summer travel

Hormuz toll not a factor: Oil prices set to trade around $80, Standard Chartered says

Four locations in Iran's Bushehr hit by projectiles, official says

Missile strikes tanker off Oman's coast, UKMTO says

Bahrain says air defences intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks

US ends third consecutive night of strikes on Iran