Ania Bruno's home in Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah has doubled in value since she bought it. Antonie Robertson / The National
Ania Bruno's home in Al Hamra Village in Ras Al Khaimah has doubled in value since she bought it. Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

Ras Al Khaimah homeowners see house prices surge as emirate's popularity grows

Arrival of licensed casino and resort boosted property boom to northern emirate

Katy Gillett

November 17, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The UAE Today