Regulators award licence for UAE's first authorised lottery

Regulators in the UAE have awarded a licence for the country’s first authorised lottery.

It will be operated by The Game LLC under the banner UAE Lottery and it is expected to offer a diverse range of games for different interests and financial preferences.

Announcing the move on Sunday, the UAE's General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority said it marked a milestone in establishing a well-regulated commercial gaming sector in the country.

More information about how to play is expected soon with representatives from the GCGRA stating it was a “pivotal” step for the country.

The GCGRA was established last September. It is led by gaming industry veterans and is the federal entity overseeing commercial gaming activities in the country.

“The launch of the UAE Lottery is a pivotal event that not only marks the establishment of a disciplined world-class regulatory framework for lottery activities but also underscores our commitment to nurturing a secure and enriched commercial gaming environment in the UAE,” said Jim Murren, chairman of the GCGRA.

Kevin Mullally, chief executive of the GCGRA, said the authority's regulatory framework was designed to ensure the integrity, fairness and transparency of commercial gaming activities in the country “which include lottery games”.

“The GCGRA is steadfast in its commitment to global best practices in consumer protection and regulatory oversight,” said Mr Mullally.

“It also provides consumers with a comprehensive set of tools to monitor and manage their gaming activity. Additionally, we are leveraging new technologies to foster the creation of safe, entertaining games and drive consumer-focused innovation.”

The development of the first license comes months after some operators of the UAE's prize draws were required in January to pause business.

One of the operators at the time said the pause was the result of an “industry-wide mandate” that was consistent with the regulators’ new role to create a well-regulated gaming environment in the country.

Before this step, prize draws had drawn increasing numbers of participants hoping for significant windfalls.

Since its formation in September, the GCGRA has sought to develop a regulatory framework to protect consumers and stakeholders.

It was underlined that engaging in, conducting, or facilitating commercial gaming activities within the UAE without approval from the GCGRA is illegal and anyone flouting the rules could face severe penalties.

Playing as a consumer through unlicensed operators is also illegal, according to the GCGRA.

According to the GCGRA's website, which went live on Sunday, it is the only entity that can regulate, license and supervise commercial gaming activities and centres within the UAE, which include lottery, internet gaming, sports wagering and land-based integrated gaming facilities or resorts.

“Commercial gaming” refers to “any game of chance, or combination of chance and skill, where an amount of money, in cash or cash equivalents, is wagered – placed as a bet – for the purpose of winning a sum of money or other valuable items”.