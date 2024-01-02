As UAE prize draws are suspended, what were the chances of winning?

Raffles and prize draws have been a widespread phenomenon in the UAE, drawing in tens of thousands of participants hoping to win life-changing jackpots.

However, dreams of winning a life-changing sum of money are having to be put on hold as operators have been instructed to pause business from Monday.

An “industry-wide mandate consistent with the regulators’ new role to create a well-regulated gaming environment” was cited as the cause.

Previously, residents have been able to win anything from a few dirhams to Dh200 million with companies such as Mahzooz, Emirates Draw, Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free.

So, as hopefuls can no longer buy tickets for their favourite prize draws or raffles, The National asked: how likely was it that a ticket buyer would walk away a winner?

Mahzooz – Cash prize: up to Dh20,000,000

Khaled Nader, a UAE-based high school maths teacher, said winning a raffle or draw is simply down to the balance of probabilities.

“Probability is the chance for an event to occur and when it comes to raffles and draws, it depends on the criteria,” he told The National.

He said it comes down to a variety of factors, including how many numbers need to match, or in the case of a raffle, how many participants take part.

Mahzooz hosted a weekly raffle every Saturday, unveiling winners based on selected numbers. To play, individuals needed to purchase a minimum of one water bottle priced at Dh35, with each bottle serving as an entry card.

Players could purchase an unlimited number of bottles.

“The higher number of tickets [purchased overall in a raffle], the less chance of winning – and vice versa,” Mr Nader said.

Mahzooz also allowed players to pick five numbers out of 49 for a chance to win cash prizes.

Matching numbers drawn by Mahzooz determined the prize amount, with varying rewards based on the number of matches.

If you matched all five numbers, you could take home the grand prize of Dh20 million, whereas matching four, three or two numbers rewarded players with shared cash prizes of Dh150,000, or individual wins of Dh35.

Mahzooz also ran weekly draws, awarding Dh100,000 cash prizes to three winners.

“The odds vary from an approximately one in 1.9 million chance to win the grand prize,” Mr Nader said.

However, if the requirement had been to match all five numbers in the same order as they were drawn, the probability of winning would rocket to more than one in 228 million, but fortunately that was not the case.

“For the best shot at securing a win, aim for the smaller prizes or less complicated games to increase the odds of walking away with bigger prizes,” said Mr Nader.

Mahzooz posted on its Facebook page on Sunday that operations were suspended until further notice.

Emirates Draw – Cash prize: up to Dh200,000,000

Like Mahzooz, the Emirates Draw offered three prize categories based on cost, with entry prices starting from Dh15 for the Easy6 draw, Dh25 for the Fast5 draw and Dh50 for the Mega7 draw.

The most expensive category – the Mega7 draw – awarded up to Dh200m in its weekly draw. For the raffle, it guaranteed 15 winners, with each receiving Dh10,000.

Players could either choose seven numbers out of one to 37, or have their numbers randomised.

The prize was shared among a number of winners, varying from Dh7 to Dh200m.

“The odds are approximately one in 10.3 million chance of winning the grand prize,” said Mr Nader.

Because Mahzooz and Emirates Draw offered low-cost draws, Mr Nader said the probability of winning cash prizes was low “because that's the nature of the game”.

For the FAST 5 draw, where players had to match five balls out of 42, the chances of getting all five was around one in 850,000.

“The only guaranteed win in Mahzooz and Emirates Draw is the raffle because a participant is sure of his or her name being a potential winner among other participants,” Mr Nader said.

“Then if you are lucky enough, your name gets picked out,” he said.

Big Ticket – Cash prize: up to Dh20,000,000

Another raffle game paused in the UAE is Big Ticket which took place weekly, and where players stood a chance to win cash prizes or a car every two months.

The Cash Draw Big Ticket – costing Dh500 per ticket – offered a prize of either a 24 carat gold ingot or a cash prize.

If players purchased two tickets, they received a third for free.

The dream car raffle ticket, prized at Dh150, offered the opportunity to win a luxury car, such as a Range Rover or BMW.

There was no limit to the number of tickets players could purchase, or the quantity of tickets participants could buy to enter the raffle.

Because of this, the probability of winning could be infinite, but essentially boiled down to a one in “however many tickets were sold” chance.

Dubai Duty Free draw – Cash prize: up to $1,000,000

Dubai Duty Free also offered a raffle where participants could purchase multiple tickets across three categories.

Players could enter the Millennium Millionaire raffle, which cost Dh1,000 per ticket and was limited to 5,000 tickets, making it a one in 5,000 chance of winning $1 million per ticket bought.

The Finest Surprise Car raffle was Dh500 per ticket, with only 2,500 tickets available, while the Finest Surprise Bike raffle will cost players Dh500 per ticket, with only 1,200 tickets available.

The chances of winning were one in 2,500 and one in 1,200 respectively per ticket bought.

Winner announcements took place at the Dubai Duty Free shopping complex once all tickets were sold, which usually occurred every two to three weeks.

Eight players found themselves holding the winning ticket more than once.

“Both Big Ticket and Dubai Duty Free operate as draws which guarantees a winner with the probability of winning directly linked to the number of players,” said Mr Nader.

Mr Nader said that while both draws featured a higher ticket cost compared to Mahzooz and Emirates Draw, they also allowed players to purchase an unlimited number of tickets, so while chances were still not high, they were higher than when buying just one ticket.

“This means that individuals [could] increase their chances of winning by buying multiple tickets,” he said.