A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least nine Palestinians were killed and 15 injured in the attack. EPA Show caption: A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Is…

A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least nine Palestinians were killed and 15 injured in the attack. EPA

A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least nine Palestinians were killed and 15 injured in the attack. EPA