Pictures of the Day
  • Swimming coaches hold a training session for Palestinian children, including amputees and orphans, at a swimming pool in Khan Younis, Gaza. Reuters
    Swimming coaches hold a training session for Palestinian children, including amputees and orphans, at a swimming pool in Khan Younis, Gaza. Reuters
    Swimming coaches hold a training session for Palestinian children, including amputees and orphans, at a swimming pool in Khan Younis, Gaza. Reuters
    Swimming coaches hold a training session for Palestinian children, including amputees and orphans, at a swimming pool in Khan Younis, Gaza. Reuters
  • A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least nine Palestinians were killed and 15 injured in the attack. EPA
    A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least nine Palestinians were killed and 15 injured in the attack. EPA
    A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least nine Palestinians were killed and 15 injured in the attack. EPA
    A Palestinian woman is led away after being injured in an Israeli air strike in Gaza city. The Ministry of Health in Gaza said at least nine Palestinians were killed and 15 injured in the attack. EPA
  • A food warehouse burns after it was hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv region, Ukraine. The war has been raging since February 2022. Reuters
    A food warehouse burns after it was hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv region, Ukraine. The war has been raging since February 2022. Reuters
    A food warehouse burns after it was hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv region, Ukraine. The war has been raging since February 2022. Reuters
    A food warehouse burns after it was hit by a Russian missile in Kyiv region, Ukraine. The war has been raging since February 2022. Reuters
  • The Maurel and Prom building, used to detain slaves during the 19th century, in Saint-Louis, Senegal. The facade of this decrepit two-century-old building and traces of the slave trade are eroding, to the dismay of historians. AFP
    The Maurel and Prom building, used to detain slaves during the 19th century, in Saint-Louis, Senegal. The facade of this decrepit two-century-old building and traces of the slave trade are eroding, to the dismay of historians. AFP
    The Maurel and Prom building, used to detain slaves during the 19th century, in Saint-Louis, Senegal. The facade of this decrepit two-century-old building and traces of the slave trade are eroding, to the dismay of historians. AFP
    The Maurel and Prom building, used to detain slaves during the 19th century, in Saint-Louis, Senegal. The facade of this decrepit two-century-old building and traces of the slave trade are eroding, to
  • Humanoid robot formation training in Beijing. The second World Robot Games will be held in the Chinese capital from August 22 to 26. Getty Images
    Humanoid robot formation training in Beijing. The second World Robot Games will be held in the Chinese capital from August 22 to 26. Getty Images
    Humanoid robot formation training in Beijing. The second World Robot Games will be held in the Chinese capital from August 22 to 26. Getty Images
    Humanoid robot formation training in Beijing. The second World Robot Games will be held in the Chinese capital from August 22 to 26. Getty Images
  • Followers of the Universal White Brotherhood, an esoteric society that combines Christianity and Indian mysticism set up by Peter Deunov, perform a dance-like ritual on Rila Mountain, Bulgaria. Reuters
    Followers of the Universal White Brotherhood, an esoteric society that combines Christianity and Indian mysticism set up by Peter Deunov, perform a dance-like ritual on Rila Mountain, Bulgaria. Reuters
    Followers of the Universal White Brotherhood, an esoteric society that combines Christianity and Indian mysticism set up by Peter Deunov, perform a dance-like ritual on Rila Mountain, Bulgaria. Reuters
    Followers of the Universal White Brotherhood, an esoteric society that combines Christianity and Indian mysticism set up by Peter Deunov, perform a dance-like ritual on Rila Mountain, Bulgaria. Reuter
  • A Lebanese nun plays with a pelican, nicknamed Sawsan, on the beach at the port of Batroun, northern Lebanon. EPA
    A Lebanese nun plays with a pelican, nicknamed Sawsan, on the beach at the port of Batroun, northern Lebanon. EPA
    A Lebanese nun plays with a pelican, nicknamed Sawsan, on the beach at the port of Batroun, northern Lebanon. EPA
    A Lebanese nun plays with a pelican, nicknamed Sawsan, on the beach at the port of Batroun, northern Lebanon. EPA
  • Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi performs at the Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre of Carthage, Tunis. EPA
    Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi performs at the Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre of Carthage, Tunis. EPA
    Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi performs at the Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre of Carthage, Tunis. EPA
    Lebanese singer Majida El Roumi performs at the Carthage International Festival at the Roman Theatre of Carthage, Tunis. EPA