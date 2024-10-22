Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris, pictured in Brussels, says the ICJ's legal opinion is a 'game-changer' regarding EU law and occupied Palestinian territories. Reuters
Ireland's Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Simon Harris, pictured in Brussels, says the ICJ's legal opinion is a 'game-changer' regarding EU law and occupied Palestinian territories. Reuters

News

Europe

Ireland set to ban imports from illegal Israeli settlements

Pressure mounting on European states to implement ICJ's advisory opinion banning trade or investment supporting occupied territories

Sunniva Rose
Sunniva Rose

October 22, 2024