EU divided over Israel sanctions as West Bank on precipice

EU foreign commissioner Josep Borrell failed to secure support for proposals to sanction some Israeli ministers on Thursday, despite growing frustration over how Israel is conducting the war in Gaza and repeated days of incursions into the occupied West Bank.

Although he did not name his potential targets, Josep Borrell has been critical of Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Mr Smotrich has appeared to suggest Gaza's population should be starved until hostages held by Hamas are returned, and Mr Ben-Gvir has said he supports a synagogue being built at Al Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest site, at which Jews are barred from praying.

Foreign Ministers from Italy and Germany said at Thursday's meeting in Brussels that they were reluctant to support Mr Borrell's proposal to impose sanctions on "some Israeli ministers [who have] been launching hate messages, unacceptable hate message against Palestinians and proposing things that go clearly against international law and an incitation to commit war crimes".

Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said the idea was dangerous.

Mr Borrell singled out Mr Smotrich and Mr Ben-Gvir for criticism this month, saying the pair incited war crimes.

"While the world pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, Ben-Gvir calls for cutting fuel and aid to civilians. Like Smotrich's sinister statements, this is an incitement to war crimes," he posted on X. "Sanctions must be on our EU agenda."

Some member states did support the idea of a third round of sanctions against extremist settlers who attack or harass Palestinian civilians in the occupied territories. But executive decisions cannot be made at informal meetings of EU ministers.

The disagreements over how to increase diplomatic pressure on Israel come as it increased operations in the West Bank on Thursday, in a second day of raids that killed 17.

Among the dead is an Islamic Jihad commander in Tulkarm, Mohammad Abu Shuja'a, who was killed along with "fellow fighters", the group said in a statement.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said Israel's launch of large-scale military operations was "deeply concerning". He called for an immediate halt.

In response, Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said the operations had a clear goal: "Preventing Iranian terror-by-proxy that would harm Israeli civilians."

More than 660 people – combatants and civilians – have been killed in the occupied West Bank since the war in Gaza began almost 11 months ago, according to Palestinian tallies, some by Jewish settlers who have carried out frequent vigilante-style attacks on West Bank Palestinian communities.

Israel is also facing criticism after a UN World Food Programme vehicle was struck by at least 10 bullets from the Israeli military, despite having clearance to approach a checkpoint in the West Bank, the group said.

The incident led the group to suspend movement of employees around Gaza.

“This is totally unacceptable and the latest in a series of unnecessary security incidents that have endangered the lives of WFP’s team in Gaza,” said the agency's executive director, Cindy McCain.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Wednesday that the incident was under review.

"The state of Israel is committed to improve co-ordination and security with humanitarian organisations to ensure the effective delivery of aid within the Gaza Strip," it said.

