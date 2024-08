People gather in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound following Friday prayers on August 2. Even some leading Israelis have condemned comments by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that he would like to see a synagogue built at the complex. AFP

People gather in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound following Friday prayers on August 2. Even some leading Israelis have condemned comments by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir that he woul Show more