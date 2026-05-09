Man United player ratings v Sunderland: Senne Lammens stands out in stalemate

Manchester United had to share points with Sunderland following a goalless draw at the Stadium of Light.

United never moved into higher gears but managed to remain unbeaten in their last four league outings, having already secured entry into the Uefa Champions League for next season.

The hosts enjoyed a bright first half as Chemsdine Talbi and Noah Sadiki created opportunities, while Joshua Zirkzee came close for United.

Sunderland continued to threaten in the second half while United went close at the death when Matheus Cunha's strike was saved.

Even so, United played the match with minimal pressure on the shoulders having already achieved one of their major targets for the season.

Last week, Kobbie Mainoo sealed a dramatic 3-2 victory against Liverpool and with it Champions League qualification.

Manchester United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 8/10: Busy start back against the team he made his debut against. A Talbi shot went wide early and he got low to his right make a top save from Brian Brobbey on seven minutes. Easily the busier of the goalkeepers, he saved from Brobbey on 63. Saved by his post after Lutsharel Geertruida’s shot on 71. Best United player.

Noussair Mazraoui – 5/10: In for Diogo Dalot at right back. Sunderland gave him a tough time, especially Talbi running at him, but he held up.

Harry Maguire – 6/10: Blocked a first half shot as Regis Le Bris’s usually conservative team took the game to United. Gave the ball away too much but good in the air.

Lisandro Martinez – 6/10: Back in after injury and suspension to play in front of the 47,033 crowd on a miserable, cold, afternoon. Needs to play every week to show he can play every week. More touches than any other player and a challenge against the physical Brobbey.

Luke Shaw – 6/10: Ever present run continues, he complained that he kept getting pulled. Floored by Granit Xhaka on 75. And by Brobbey on 83, for which Sunderland fans appealed for a penalty. Solid enough.

Kobbie Mainoo – 7/10: Serenaded in a Billy Ocean song by the 3,000 travelling Reds who sang: “Mainoo, United can't play without you, United can’t play without you. And you’re breaking my heart, when you don't start.” Good feet. United’s best outfield player.

Bruno Fernandes – 6/10: Fresh from being named Football Writers player of the year, he tried to lead a side who had their worst game since Ruben Amorim’s penultimate game at home to Wolves in December.

Mason Mount – 6/10: Rare start and he put himself about in his first start since January. Booked for a bad foul. Worked hard in a game where Sunderland were the better team.

Matheus Cunha – 6/10: Fouled on eight minutes, crossed for Joshua Zirkzee on 28. Booked on 88 for diving. By that time United still hadn’t had an effort on goal. The only one came in the 92nd minute.

Amad Diallo – 5/10: Back where he’s loved after a successful loan spell at Sunderland. Swept a ball from wide from a Fernandes free-kick. Appeals for a penalty when the ball hit his midriff. Kept slipping. Applauded when he came off. By Sunderland fans.

Joshua Zirkzee – 5/10: Rare start, his first since December, and a chance to prove he has the quality to play for United. It wasn’t easy for him when he was isolated. Angled a 28th minute header wide. First player off.

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu (Zirkzee, 64') – 5/10: Brought Sunderland’s goalkeeper Roefs to ground with a 82nd minute foul. Another United player who slipped.

Bryan Mbeumo (Amad, 76') – 5/10: Volleyed a 92nd minute corner wide in the last action of a desperately poor game.