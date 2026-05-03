Kobbie Mainoo secures dramatic win and Champions League spot for Manchester United against Liverpool

Kobbie Mainoo celebrated his new deal in style as the Manchester United star sealed a 3-2 victory against Liverpool and with it Uefa Champions League qualification on Sunday.

In the clash between the third and fourth placed teams at Old Trafford, the Red Devils soared ahead as Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko struck inside the opening 14 minutes.

But United allowed Arne Slot's side a way back after half-time. Substitute Amad Diallo's misplaced pass was punished by Dominik Szoboszlai before Cody Gakpo levelled the scores following a Senne Lammens blunder.

Academy graduate Mainoo then stepped up to the challenge to settle the contest in the 77th minute, slamming home in front of the Stretford End days after committing his future to the club until 2031.

Victory saw United complete the league double over Liverpool for the first time since 2015/16 and also secure Champions League football with three games to spare.

United thus secured their return ⁠to the Champions League after a two-year absence.

United boss Michael Carrick will now consider his case strong for a long-term role at Old Trafford.

It capped a dramatic day for the club, which started with news of former manager ⁠Alex Ferguson being taken to ​hospital after feeling unwell.

The ⁠84-year-old had been at Old ​Trafford ⁠for ‌the match between the two ​rivals.

Sky Sports reported that Ferguson was conscious and had precautionary checks before being whisked away.

Ferguson, who managed United from 1986 until his retirement in 2013, won 13 Premier League titles and two Champions League trophies during a glittering ​26-year spell ‌at the club. He ⁠hoisted a ​total of 38 trophies ​with ‌United.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth moved another step closer to a first ​European ​campaign in the ​club's history with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace ⁠that stretched their unbeaten ​league run to 15 games and moved them back up to ⁠sixth in the table.

Andoni Iraola's side climbed to 52 points, one ahead of Brentford, who beat West Ham United by the same scoreline ⁠on Saturday.

“We knew three points was important today. We ​have ⁠got three games left ‌to keep the dream alive,” Bournemouth captain Marcus Tavernier told ​Sky Sports.

“We want European football. Champions League would be a bonus, but our focus is just to finish as high as we can, and take it from there.”

Crystal Palace made a poor start when Jefferson Lerma headed into his own goal in the 10th minute, and goalkeeper Dean Henderson conceded a penalty by felling Marcos Senesi. Junior Kroupi converted.

Palace rang the changes at the break but it made little difference to the scoreboard, and Brazilian winger Rayan, 19, added the third ​goal in the 77th minute.

“They (Kroupi and Rayan) ‌are two world-class talents, ⁠I don't think they will be ​at Bournemouth for a long period of time, ​given the ‌quality they have got. It's brilliant to have them on the ⁠pitch. As a team we give the young players the ⁠confidence to go out and play with freedom,” Tavernier said.