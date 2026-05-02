Ipswich Town are back in the English top-flight after securing second spot in the Championship thanks to a 3-0 home win over QPR on the final day of the regular season.

With Frank Lampard's Coventry City having already sealed the top spot and second-tier title, Ipswich knew they would need a victory at Portman Road to guarantee themselves automatic promotion.

And The Tractor Boys would seal all three points in style having after eased the tension with two goals inside the first nine minutes from George Hirst and Jaden Philogene.

Substitute Kasey McAteer would put the icing on the cake with a third five minutes form time meaning Ipswich had made it three promotion in four seasons under Kieran McKenna.

It had been a miserable campaign last time out as McKenna's side were relegated having managed just four wins in their first top-flight season for 22 years.

But after a winless August, Ipswich gradually found momentum and ended the season with just three defeats in their past 25 games and one of the previous 15.

They finished nine points shy of Coventry who thrashed Watford 4-0 in their final game – with Ellis Simms cracking a hat-trick at Vicarage Road – to cap an impressive season for former Derby County Chelsea and Everton manager Lampard, whose team ended on 95 points.

“It means a lot, I have to say,” said McKenna. “It's probably been the hardest one [of our three promotions in four years] if I'm honest. It's brilliant.

“I know how hard we've had to work to turn it around. As a club we had such a climb and a steep fall. We've had to rebuild this team under difficult circumstances and we deserve to be where we are today.

“We started [the season] slow, which can happen, but we have steadily improved over the course of the year. We showed it on Tuesday at Southampton and today, it's about how you finish.

“I am going tom enjoy this one – I'm jot going to start thinking about the Premier League today.”

Dara O'Shea, Ipswich captain, told Sky Sports: “It means everything. This is what we set out to do at the start of the season.

“I don't think anyone wanted us to do it. Everyone had their say. We had to walk the walk and we have done it.

“It's never easy [coming down from the Premier League]. Nothing is given in this league, you have to earn everything and fight for everything and we've had to do that.”

Millwall had to settle for fourth place and the play-offs despite a comfortable 2-0 win over relegated Oxford United in their final day match.

Alex Neil's side took a deserved 34th-minute lead when Femi Azeez fires past Jamie Cumming for his 10th goal of the season and the winger almost grabbed a second not long after when he hit the post.

Azeez did make it 2-0 immediately after the break when he finished at the far post from close range to seal play-off semi-final against sixth-place Hull City.

Wrexham missed out on the play-offs – and the chance for a fourth consecutive promotion – when they could only draw 2-2 with Middlesbrough, who in turn fell short in their bid for automatic promotion.

The Welsh club – co-owned by American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, now known as Rob Mac – fell behind after four minutes when Tommy Conway grabbed his 13th league goal of the season.

It was all square just before half-four mark when scored his 17th goal of the campaign across all competitions with a brilliant free-kick for Phil Parkinson men.

And the four-peat promotion – Wrexham were playing fifth-tier football in 2022/23 before manager Parkinson guided them up the Football League pyramid – looked on when Sam Smith's bullet header in the 41st minute completed the comeback.

But that lead lasted just two minutes when David Strelec bringing a breathless opening 45 minutes to an end and, as it turned out, the final goal.

It meant Middlesbrough had finished fifth and Wrexham, who started the day in sixth place, had to settle for seventh spot, one place and two points shy of Hull.

Boro will now tackle fourth-placed Southampton – who were beaten by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend – in a two-legged play-off.

Southampton eased past Preston North End on Saturday with their goals coming from Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ross Stewart and Cyle Larin which extended the Saints unbeaten league run to 19 matches.

Hull had bagged that final place thanks to a 2-1 win against Norwich City at the MKM Stadium, despite having slipped to eighth place at one point in the afternoon.

A double from Oli McBurnie earned all three points which did not look on the cards when Mohamed Toure put Norwich into the lead. But Scotsman McBurnie quickly levelled before scoring the 67th-minute winner.

Along with Wrexham, Derby County also missed out on the top six after losing 2-1 at home to Sheffield United, despite taking a fifth-minute lead through Sam Szmodics.

But goals from Tom Cannon and Sydie Peck earned the Blades victory and condemned the Rams to eighth place.

The three relegations spots had already been decided with Sheffield Wednesday, 2016 Premier League winners Leicester City, and Oxford all set for League One next season.