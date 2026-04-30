Atletico Madrid v Arsenal ratings: Simeone 4, Alvarez 8; Martinelli 4, Gyokeres 7

Atletico Madrid and Arsenal played out a tense 1-1 draw in the Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg at Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday.

After the breathless fireworks of Paris Saint-Germain's 5-4 win over Bayern Munich in the previous night's semi-final, this was a far more cagey if absorbing affair in what was a tale of two penalties in the Spanish capital.

Arsenal took the lead on the edge of half-time when David Hancko fouled Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swedish striker scoring from the spot for his 19th goal of the season across competitions.

Atletico the manager Diego Simeone then changed tactics at break, taking off his son Giuliano and replacing the winger with defender Robin Le Normand.

It proved a savvy switch as the home side suddenly found their feet with Julian Alvarez blasting home from the spot for his 20th goal of the campaign after Arsenal defender Ben White had been penalised for handball.

Antoine Griezmann rattled the crossbar a ​little ‌later while Arsenal were awarded a late ⁠penalty that was overturned by the ⁠referee after a VAR review, when Hancko was originally adjudged to have fouled Arsenal substitute Eberechi Eze.

It means the two teams will face off at the Emirates Stadium in North London next Tuesday with the tie on a knife-edge, with the final set to take place on May 30 in ​Budapest.

What they said:

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta: “Speaking to the boys and understanding the penalty incident for the second goal getting overturned. It was against the rules and I don't understand it. Very upset. There is clear contact; he makes the decision and you can't overturn it when you have to watch it 13 times.”

Atletico ratings:

Jan Oblak – 7/10: Arsenal's first shot on target was Gyokeres' penalty that flew through the Slovenian goalkeeper's arms on stroke of half-time. Next one did not arrive until late on, when Oblak blocked Mosquera's shot.

Marcos Llorente – 8/10: Not afraid to charge forward down the right flank and it was his shot that hit the arm of White for Atleti's penalty. Defensively, gave Martinelli nothing.

Marc Pubill – 8/10: Looked comfortable against Arsenal's attackers with his excellent performance highlighted by a sliding block on Trossard's shot late in the game. Atletico's defence was strong throughout.

David Hancko – 7/10: Penalised after getting on the wrong side of Gyokeres and pushing him in the back to gift Arsenal a penalty, which the Sweden striker dispatched. Adjudged to have fouled Eze to concede another spot-kick before the decision was reversed after a VAR check.

Matteo Ruggeri – 7/10: Up against a tricky opponent in Madueke in the opening half but quietened him down in the second when his replacement Saka offered little.

Giuliano Simeone – 4/10: Hugely disappointing first half. The Argentine's final ball was desperately poor and was non-existent as an attacking threat. Hooked at half-time by father and coach Diego.

Koke – 8/10: Atleti captain, making a remarkable 734th appearance for the club, is an ultra-reliable and experienced performer who did not misplace a pass.

Johnny Cardosoa – 7/10: American midfielder flung himself into one excellent block to stop Odegaard getting a shot on goal in the first half. Did well alongside Koke.

Ademola Lookman – 5/10: February signing missed a hat-trick of chances in the second half with two shots hit too close to Raya and a volley sent high and wide.

Antoine Griezmann – 7/10: Veteran French attacker found himself in good positions at times in the first half but never found by teammates. Saw a close-range effort deflected over by Gabriel and scooped another shot onto the crossbar.

Julian Alvarez – 8/10: Lovely close control followed by a shot on the turn that was well saved in game's first attempt on target. Curled free-kick just wide at the start of the second half. Thumped home from spot to make it 1-1. Limped off in 77th minute.

Substitutes:

Robin Le Normand (On for Simeone, 46') – 7/10: On at half-time as Simeone Snr made a tactical change which changed the course of the game.

Alex Baena (On for Alvarez, 77') – N/A: Smashed shot just over bar in injury-time.

Nahuel Molina (On for Cardoso, 88') – N/A

Arsenal ratings:

David Raya – 7/10: Fine one-handed save from Barcelona-born keeper to deny Alvarez early on, the home side's only shot on target until the Argentine scored from the spot. A couple of regulation saves from Lookman.

Ben White – 6/10: Conceded a penalty when Llorente's shot clipped his leg before hitting his outstretched hand. Saw Lookman skip past his challenge in the second half with Raya saving his shot.

William Saliba – 8/10: French centre-half did not put a foot wrong and stood his ground even when Atletico were piling forward in the second half.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8/10: Uncharacteristically gave the ball away on several occasions early on before his usual reliable service resumed. Penalty claim in the first half after being pulled down was waved away by the referee. Deflected Griezmann's shot over bar.

Piero Hincapie – 7/10: Had the first chance of the game but sent a first-time volley wide after Martinelli had failed to connect with the cross. Good performance up and down the left flank.

Martin Zubimendi – 7/10: Former Real Sociedad midfielder has struggled in recent weeks but was decent enough here back in his home country. Still not producing dominating performances many expected from him at the base of midfield when he arrived last summer.

Declan Rice – 7/10: Attempted and completed more passes than any other player in the opening 45 minutes (55 and 53) without any defence-splitting balls. One shot wide of target, but spent more time on defensive duties than piling forward after the break.

Martin Odegaard – 6/10: Has been a stop-start season for the Gunners captain and he was certainly busy, always asking for the ball but never getting possession in dangerous positions. Taken off before the hour mark.

Noni Madueke – 7/10: Good early run and cross but Hincapie couldn't capitalise. Cut inside from the right and sent a curling shot just off target on the half-hour mark. Arsenal's big attacking threat in the first half, was unhappy to be taken off in the second.

Viktor Gyokeres – 7/10: Striker had barely figured until going down under a shove from Hancko just before the break to earn a penalty, which he drilled home confidently himself.

Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10: Started ahead of Eberechi Eze but was anonymous throughout and no shock when he went off.

Substitutes:

Eberechi Eze (On for Odegaard, 58') – 5/10: Went down in the box after minimal contact from Hancko. A penalty was given before the decision was reversed after a pitchside check by the referee.

Bukayo Saka (On for Madueke, 68') – 5/10: Arsenal would have been hoping for a moment of magic from their attacking talisman, but it never arrived.

Leandro Trossard (On for Martinelli, 68') – 5/10: Dreadful first touch gifted ball to Atleti but luckily came to nothing. Had a shot blocked five minutes from time.

Gabriel Jesus (On for Gyokeres, 68') – 5/10: Did nothing, albeit with little service.

Cristian Mosquera (On for White, 86') – N/A: Had a shot saved one minute after coming on.