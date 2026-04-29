UAE exit leaves Opec facing more rivals with limited buffers

The UAE's exit from Opec has raised questions about the group's ability to stabilise oil markets at a time when surging US production has left it with less leverage than at any point in recent history.

The Emirates' departure, effective on Friday, removes a key swing producer and comes at a moment of mounting pressure for the organisation and its expanded Opec+ group, as they confront a historic supply shock and internal compliance issues.

“This definitely throws into doubt the ability of Opec+ to continue market management going forward,” said Abhi Rajendran, non-resident fellow at Rice University's Baker Institute.

“The UAE breaks off and does its own thing. What's stopping some of the other members?”

Shrinking market share

The share of global crude from Opec+ producers has fallen from about 53 per cent on its formation in 2016 to 46 per cent today, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Supply from producers outside the group, led by the US, Canada, Brazil, Guyana and Argentina, has challenged Opec’s dominance. The US alone accounts for 90 per cent of the increase in global oil supply between 2015 and 2024. The country's output has surged by more than 8 million barrels a day to more than 20 million during that period, according to the International Energy Agency.

With Asian and European buyers rushing to replace lost Middle Eastern supply from the Iran war, US crude exports surged to 5.2 million bpd in recent weeks, pushing Washington's net crude imports to just 66,000 bpd, the lowest on record. The US is now on the brink of becoming a net crude exporter for the first time since the Second World War.

Peak demand

The prospect of peak demand adds another layer of pressure. Opec expects oil consumption to keep growing, but the IEA expects demand to plateau at 105.5 million bpd by the end of the decade, with peak combustible fuel demand arriving as early as next year.

For producers like the UAE, constraints on low-cost production due to quotas imposed by Opec come as the window to maximise revenue is narrowing.

“With demand nearing a peak, the calculation for producers with low-cost barrels is changing fast and waiting your turn inside a quota system starts to look like leaving money on the table,” said Jorge Leon, head of geopolitical analysis at Rystad Energy.

Copycat risk

Whether or not the UAE's exit from Opec creates the risk of copycats and a further splintering of the organisation remains an open question.

“I think that's possible,” said Karen Young, a senior research scholar at Columbia University's Centre on Global Energy Policy, pointing to Kazakhstan.

Ms Young noted Astana's constraints stem from its dependence on Russian pipeline infrastructure for exports rather than its frustrations with Opec itself. She called the UAE's move “a signal of independence”.

“I think that extends to other organisations,” she said, referring to the UAE's review of its strategic alliances after the Iran war.

Play 06:24 Why has the UAE left Opec?

Fewer capacity buffers

The Emirates' exit also leaves Saudi Arabia as Opec's sole swing producer. Its production fell 23 per cent to 7.8 million bpd in March after Iranian strikes on energy infrastructure. With effective Opec+ spare capacity already at just 0.3 million bpd, Riyadh must now defend its prices against a wave of non-Opec supply with limited resources to offset.

“Saudi Arabia has the most to lose here,” Mr Rajendran said. “Market management is going to be trickier going forward.”

Non-Opec producers are on track to add supply exceeding global demand growth for the foreseeable future. Asian and European buyers are already looking to them for future supplies to diversify away from the Middle East.

UAE and Opec over the years - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the first Opec summit in Algiers, 1975. Getty Images Info

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, UAE President, attends the opening session of the Opec summit in Riyadh, 2007. Getty Images Info

Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Opec Secretary General, Khalid Al Falih and Alexander Novak, also of Opec, hold a press conference after a meeting in Vienna, 2018. EPA Info

Mr Al Mazrouei with Ali Al Naimi, Saudi Oil Minister, and Ali Saleh al Omair, his Kuwaiti counterpart, at the opening session of the Arab Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi, 2014. AFP Info

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez meets Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, UAE Crown Prince at the time, in Abu Dhabi, August 2000. AFP Info

Mr Al Mazrouei in Vienna, 2018. Bloomberg Info

Mana Al Otaiba, UAE Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, speaks during an Opec conference in Abu Dhabi, December 1978. Getty Images Info

Sheikh Zayed and Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, the Shah of Iran, at the Opec summit in Algiers, 1975. Getty Images Info

Mohamed Al Hamli, UAE Oil Minister, takes centre stage at the Opec conference in Abu Dhabi, December 2007. EPA Info

Mr Al Mazrouei speaks during the Gulf Intelligence UAE Energy Forum in Abu Dhabi, 2016. AFP Info

Obaid bin Saif, President of the Opec conference, with Opec Secretary General Rilwanu Lukman before the group's meeting in Vienna, June 1998. EPA Info

Opec ministers meet in Abu Dhabi to set a new price for crude oil, 1978. Getty Images Info























Producers in the Gulf have long prided themselves on being reliable suppliers of energy, honouring contractual obligations to buyers on time. Iran's blockade of Hormuz and its attacks on vital sites have, however, forced several producers to declare force majeure on supply to the market.

“The notion of the reliability of the Gulf as a group of suppliers has been thrown in the air,” Mr Rajendran said.

The UAE leaving Opec is one way to manage its output without constraints, and bring more supply to the market at will.

The other question hanging over Opec as it navigates a future without a core member is the status of founding member Iran.

“What does the Iran-Saudi relationship look like three years from now? Could Opec function more cohesively and collaboratively? That's going to be a big challenge,” Ms Young said.