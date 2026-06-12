Etihad and Emirates airlines to offer insurance for international passengers

Etihad Airways and Emirates airline are planning to offer insurance for international passengers to reassure travellers flying into the UAE amid the Iran war.

Etihad announced on Friday that it is partnering with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi to provide free medical travel insurance. This will be offered with insurer Daman to all international visitors arriving in Abu Dhabi on Etihad-operated flights.

In a statement, Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways chief executive, said: “Abu Dhabi is one of the most captivating destinations in the world, and our job is to make both getting here and being here as seamless as possible.

“Giving comprehensive medical insurance with every eligible Etihad ticket means our guests can focus entirely on experiencing the extraordinary Emirati hospitality Abu Dhabi has to offer. This is what it looks like when an airline and a destination truly invest in their visitors.”

Emirates airline is yet to announce its full insurance offering. However, its president Tim Clark told Reuters on Tuesday that the company plans to offer “incentives other than price”.

Emirates plans to offer 'incentives other than price' to attract visitors to the UAE. AFP Info

“That could be a new means of ensuring their safety of operation, ​for instance,” Clark said. “We'll take care of all of that, including flying them on other carriers, if necessary, ​to bring them home or get the kids into school.”

In an interview with the Financial Times, Clark elaborated on the plans to help stranded passengers, saying the airline would guarantee “we would get you back irrespective [of whether it is] on Emirates or not”.

Air travel in the Gulf is ramping up amid a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran. The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority announced the full resumption of air traffic operations in the country on May 2.

On June 9, Emirates and Etihad operated 435 and 247 flights, respectively, compared to 531 and 334 flights operated on February 27, the day before the war broke out.

Insurance provided with Etihad tickets

The insurance offered by Etihad will be valid from July to December.

It will cover eligible visitors for up to 15 days in the UAE and no formal application is required. Instead, coverage is automatically given with every qualifying Etihad ticket.

Any guest flying to Abu Dhabi on an Etihad-operated service, with point of origin and point of sale outside the UAE, is eligible. This will also include travellers using Etihad’s complimentary stopover programme, who will be covered for the duration of their stay.