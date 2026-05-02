UAE confirms full resumption of air traffic operations

The UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced the full resumption of air traffic operations in the country.

The authority said that temporary precautionary measures in place due to the onset of the Iran war had been lifted, in a statement shared by state news agency Wam.

"The decision was taken after a comprehensive evaluation of operational and security conditions and in co-ordination with relevant authorities," the aviation authority said.

"Continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety."

Airspace closures and subsequent restrictions on air travel were imposed as a safety measure after Iran began its attacks on the Emirates and other Gulf countries on February 28.

Both Dubai International Airport and Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport were targeted by drone strikes during the conflict.

The UAE has not faced further missile and drone strikes since a conditional ceasefire came into effect on April 8.

"The Authority expressed its appreciation for the co-operation of passengers and airlines throughout the precautionary period and confirmed the readiness of its technical and operational teams to respond to any emerging developments," the statement continued.

Air travel in the Gulf is ramping up as the truce between the US and Iran continues to bring relief to the region.

Emirates airline has built operations up to 80 per cent of its prewar capacity, and Etihad is at around 75 per cent. And although some international carriers have kept flights to the region on hold, many are resuming operations.

Air travel industry bounces back

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, recently told of his pride over the resilience of the emirate's aviation industry in challenging times.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the critical role being played by the sector in the city's ambitions for the future during a visit to Dubai International Airport in April.

“I am proud of the teams at Dubai Airports, Emirates and flydubai,” Sheikh Hamdan said. “Our world-class aviation ecosystem continues to maintain smooth, efficient operations amid evolving conditions while ensuring safety, reflecting the resilience and preparedness of Dubai’s systems.

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Emirates airline boss Tim Clark said in April tht the company was more than capable of dealing with the fallout of the Iran war.

“What we have found is that whenever we've been through these traumas before, the strength of demand [remains] so strong,” Mr Clark said. Emirates airline would become the “most profitable airline” by the end of 2026 despite a quiet March, he added.

Mr Clark's sentiment mirrors that of Dubai Airports chief executive Paul Griffiths, who in March said aviation would bounce back “very quickly” – reinforcing his stance in February that geopolitical tension in the Middle East has a short and limited impact.