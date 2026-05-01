Dubai Police catch driver who ditched licence plates to jump red lights

Dubai Police caught a driver who committed several traffic offences after he took the number plates off his car in a bid to avoid detection.

Brigadier Jumaa bin Suwaidan, director of the general traffic department at Dubai Police, said advanced smart systems identified the vehicle and driver despite the lack of plates.

Police patrols monitored the vehicle and stopped the driver, impounding his car in the process. The driver, who was transferred to the public prosecutor for legal action, must pay Dh50,000 to recover the vehicle.

“The smart system flagged a Nissan Patrol committing several traffic offences in different areas across the emirate, like jumping red signals,” Brig bin Suwaidan said on Friday.

“He took off the rare plate number thinking he could avoid being caught but the advanced system identified his location.”

The force posted a video on social media showing the white vehicle crossing the red lights at night, noting that: "Breaking the rules isn't just a violation – it puts lives at risk."

Dubai Police also warned of removing or disfiguring number plates.

“It is a serious offence. Crossing a red signal results in severe accidents. Combining these two offences is very reckless behaviour by the motorist,” said Brig bin Suwaidan.

“It is not just a traffic offence but it endangers the lives of road users which is punishable by the judicial authority.”

Dubai Police urged road users to follow traffic laws and be cautious on intersections.

“Dubai Police have smart systems that can track anyone, even if the driver took off the plate. We won’t stand still against such reckless behaviour,” he added.

Community members can report such incidents via the “Police Eye” service on the police’s smart app.