From islands to transport infrastructure: Dubai speeds up mega projects

Construction on Palm Jebel Ali is gathering pace as Dubai also ramps up investment in its public transport network, bringing two major strands of the emirate’s development into focus.

Developer Nakheel on Monday said it awarded contracts worth more than Dh3.5 billion for the construction of 544 villas, while recent footage shows homes beginning to rise across the island’s fronds.

The progress comes alongside wider infrastructure developments, including last week’s plan for the Dh34 billion Dubai Metro Gold Line and the near-completion of Etihad Rail’s passenger station at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with the emirate laying the groundwork for a more connected future.

Play 00:41 Construction On Dubai’s long-awaited Palm Jebel Ali Is gathering pace

Against this backdrop, attention is turning to how the Palm Jebel Ali megaproject will be connected and what lessons can be drawn from Palm Jumeirah, where many residents still rely on private cars.

Learning from Palm Jumeirah

As experts point out, Palm Jebel Ali represents a chance to design a transit-orientated destination from the outset that would help cut down on congestion.

“Palm Jebel Ali has the opportunity to be planned as a transit-supported island and not just a road access destination,” said Martin Tillman, a transport expert based in the UAE, and former director of traffic and transport at Ras Al Khaimah Municipality.

“The approach will require protecting corridors and space early for high-capacity public transport, connected bus links to nearby metro/rail stations, as well as first and last mile access within the island.”

Dubai’s other major man-made island, Palm Jumeirah, is now firmly established. ​It is primarily served by the Palm Monorail, which is currently closed, but many travel to Palm Jumeirah by private car.

“The lesson from Palm Jumeirah is that iconic destinations can become car dependent if public transport is added later rather than embedded from the beginning,” said Mr Tillman. He said the monorail is useful but “relatively standalone” with the bigger challenge being integration with the wider Dubai transport network.

Dubai is extending the Metro to cover expanding parts of the city. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Dr Alexandra Gomes, a research fellow at the London School of Economics who has analysed Gulf transport and urban planning, said it was important to avoid creating another car-centric development.

“I would highlight the importance of developing active mobility infrastructure with comfortable walking and cycling routes (eg shaded) and segregated public transport to allow faster connections to the rest of the city,” she said.

“Mixed-use development and proximity to essential shops and services are also important elements in helping reduce car dependency and car use for basic shopping.”

What is the plan?

The masterplan for the Palm Jebel Ali development was unveiled by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in 2023.

The artificial island, about twice the size of Palm Jumeirah, is set to include 80 hotels, resorts and green spaces. It will also add about 110km of coastline to Dubai, with Nakheel expecting it to house 35,000 families.

Precise details for public transport have not yet been announced. An extension of the Dubai Metro Red Line has been mooted but never confirmed. Dubai Holding Real Estate, of which Nakheel is part, previously stated that residents and visitors will have “seamless mobility solutions that enhance connectivity for residents, visitors and the surrounding community”.

“The key is to shift the focus from the private car as a mode of transport to a diverse range of public transport, both to and within Palm Jebel Ali,” said Dr Harpreet Seth, head of architecture at Heriot-Watt University Dubai. She pointed to Kansai International Airport at Osaka Bay, Japan, as an example of how multiple public transport options can serve an artificial island.

“These strategies need to be an integral part of the early development phase and not an afterthought. The entire public transport system, which includes the monorail, metro, buses, and taxis [water and land], needs to be well-connected.

“Easy access and inclusive connectivity form the backbone of a city, allowing people to feel a sense of belonging and community.”

An aerial render of Palm Jebel Ali. Photo: Nakheel Info

Broader expansion

Nakheel also said plans for the island fit the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which calls for the development of a “20-minute city”. This aims to allow residents access to 80 per cent of their daily needs and destinations within 20 minutes, without having to use a car.

Furthermore, Palm Jebel Ali underlines how the emirate is expanding and moving south with major developments such as Expo City, Dubai South and the development of Al Maktoum Airport.

Additional public transport plans include a high-speed link between Abu Dhabi and Dubai with a planned stop close to the airport. And the emirate’s moves to ramp up public transport underlines the urgency of moving all these people around.

Authorities are also creating “super-hubs”, such as one forthcoming at Jumeirah Golf Estates, to boost connectivity and ensure more and more people can take public transport.

“For Palm Jebel Ali, the opportunity is to plan the interchange, feeder buses, walking routes, shaded cycle links, taxi/e-hailing and parking strategy as one system from day one, so residents, workers and visitors have a realistic alternative to driving, thereby forming sustainable transport habits from the outset,” said Mr Tillman.

“Marine transport could also play an important role, particularly for tourism and leisure but also as part of the access strategy linking hotels, beaches, attractions and potentially wider coastal destinations,” he said. “The key will be the wider integration into the Dubai transit networks to provide the greatest transport benefits.”