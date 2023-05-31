Sheikh Mohammed approves master plan for Palm Jebel Ali mega project

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday approved a new master plan for Palm Jebel Ali - a luxury lifestyle mega project set on an area twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.

The long-planned tourist attraction - spearheaded by leading developer Nakheel - will boast 80 hotels and resorts, greenspaces and other leisure and retail amenities spanning 13.4 kilometres.

The project will add about 110 kilometres of coastline to Dubai, offering beachside living to 35,000 families.

The ambitious scheme aims to become an "aspirational residential destination in the city", Dubai Media Office reported.

“We have vast ambitions for the future and we are confident that we can transform our grand vision for development into reality," said Sheikh Mohammed.

"Palm Jebel Ali will further strengthen our urban infrastructure and consolidate the city’s emergence as one of the world’s leading metropolises.

"This new groundbreaking project reflects our strategic development plan centred on raising the quality of life and happiness of residents.”

Sheikh Mohammed said the sprawling project was in line with Dubai's goals to be a world-class destination.

“Dubai has entered a new phase of development driven by innovation and creativity," he said.

"By taking advantage of the opportunities arising from the evolving global environment, Dubai’s competitiveness and reputation as a thriving global business and tourism hub continue are set to grow further. We remain committed to shaping a brighter future both for our people and the world.

“The urban expansion that Palm Jebel Ali represents is a testament to Dubai’s economic dynamism. It also signifies Dubai’s exceptional outlook as a hub for talent and investment. The project will contribute to Dubai’s sustainable development by opening new avenues for growth in several sectors."