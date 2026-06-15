Singer Oliver Tree dies in Brazil helicopter crash during world tour

American singer-songwriter and rapper Oliver Tree, 32, was one of six people killed on Sunday when two helicopters collided over the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro.

Firefighters said one of the helicopters crashed into a a car dealership's car park, igniting a fire as it hit parked electric vehicles. Further investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

One of the helicopters crashed into a car park of a motor dealership company. Reuters Info

While all of the victims have yet to be identified, local police have stated that Tree was known to be one of the passengers on board. Gaspar Prim, an Argentine influencer with more than 3.1 million Instagram followers, is also known to have been on the passenger list.

Having kicked off his world tour on May 30, Tree most recently performed on June 4 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The artist, known for singles such as Life Goes On and Miss You, was scheduled to perform next in Europe before moving on to the US, Australia and New Zealand.