Manchester United salaries 2026/27: Will Marcus Rashford remain highest-paid player?

Manchester United will have a spring in their step when they prepare for the 2026/27 season.

Michael Carrick was brought in as interim manager in January after Ruben Amorim was sacked following 14 chaotic months in charge.

Carrick's arrival re-energised the squad as United finished third in the Premier League after 11 wins from 16 games. They also secured qualification into next season’s Uefa Champions League.

The former United midfielder was duly handed the job on a permanent basis agreeing a deal that will run until 2028 but he will now have his hands full as he must now manage heightened expectations from fans.

Whether he will have the services of Marcus Rashford in the new term remains to be seen. Rashford spent a largely successful season on loan at Barcelona, but the Catalans decided not to make the move permanent.

Chances are Rashford will stay at Old Trafford. If he does, he will be the highest earning player at the club.

Below is the list of the top earners at United for the new season. Data collected from capology.com, spotrac.com and reports.

Manager Michael Carrick with Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo. AFP Info

Highest-paid players at Manchester United for 2026/27

1. Marcus Rashford – £300,000 per week*

2. Benjamin Sesko – £200,000 per week

3. Matthijs de Ligt – £195,000 per week

4. Matheus Cunha – £180,000 per week

=5. Mason Mount – £150,000 per week

=5. Bryan Mbuemo – £150,000 per week

=5. Luke Shaw – £150,000 per week

=5. Kobbie Mainoo – £150,000 per week

9. Noussair Mazraoui – £135,000 per week

=10. Amad Diallo – £120,000 per week

=10. Lisandro Martinez – £120,000 per week

=10. Manuel Ugarte – £120,000 per week

13. Leny Yoro – £115,000 per week

14. Joshua Zirkzee – £105,000 per week

15. Diogo Dalot – £85,000 per week

16. Senne Lammens – £60,000 per week

17. Tom Heaton – £45,000 per week

18. Patrick Dorgu – £40,000 per week

19. Ayden Heaven – £25,000 per week

20. Chido Obi – £15,000 per week

21. Ethan Wheatley – £10,000 per week

*Subject to Rashford returning to Old Trafford after loan spell at Barcelona

Note: Bruno Fernandes likely on his way out. Harry Maguire has agreed a wage cut in his weekly salary of £190,000. Wages of Youri Tielmans and Andrey Santos not known.