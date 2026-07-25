Mason Mount feels 'brilliant' as Manchester United prepare for new season

Mason Mount is hoping to be in top shape when the new season begins next month.

Mount, 27, joined Manchester United in 2023 from Chelsea. In the three seasons since, he has played in only 72 games; 20 games in his first term, 27 in his second and 25 in his third. At Chelsea, he played far more regularly; Mount was Chelsea’s player of the season in 2020/21 when they became European champions and also the following term.

The attacking midfielder scored more goals at his former club, including 13 in 2021/22 when he was a full England international.

One of the reasons United bought Mount for a £55 million fee was because they felt he was a goal threat from set-pieces. But goals have been rare and the Portsmouth-born player hasn’t added to his 36 England caps since 2022.

Injuries have hampered Mount at United and it wasn’t until his third season at the club that he played a full 90 minutes in a Premier League match.

However, he has retained the faith of every manager he has played under. They like him, they want him to succeed. There is little doubt that when he is fit and plays, he can bring value to his team. He is also versatile and can play in several midfield positions.

After Friday’s 5-0 pre-season victory against Norwegian side Rosenborg in Trondheim, The National spoke to Mount.

How has preparation been for the new season?

Another game, obviously in pre-season, for us to work on things. Another week ahead of working on things in training, technically and physically.

These [Rosenborg players] are in the middle of their season, they have played quite a few games. They are sharp. So it was good for us to be out there and to play against that. It was a step up from the last game (against Wrexham last week). It’s good to win as well. That's the most important thing.

People have spoken a lot about Manchester United’s midfield this summer. You seem to have this kind of partnership with new signing Andrey Santos.

I’ve known Andre for a while. I’ve watched him from afar, since he’s broken into the first team at Chelsea. I think he's a really good player. He reads the game very well.

I know he is young, but he is very experienced after going out on loan and playing in the Premier League as well. He reads the game very well. He’s a little bit more defensive, so it allows me to push on a little bit more forward in these last two games and work off him.

But I think defensively as well, we are both players that want to get around it, want to put tackles in and win the ball back and be aggressive. It's a position that I have played for many, many years from a young age, so I'm used to that in there. It's a position that I love and that I see myself in.

What was it like having the armband on at the end when you were on the pitch?

You have different types of leaders. You have ones that are very vocal. I want to always see myself as one that leads by example and never stops working on the pitch.

I have been captain previously, years ago. So I love the role. Especially with a lot of younger players on the pitch, being able to speak to them and make them feel comfortable in the game and even off the pitch as well. It's a role that I really like and I loved having it in the second half.

How are you feeling physically? It's a big pre-season for you right now.

I feel brilliant. I feel really good. I finished the season well, playing a few games and being involved. Building on that momentum at the end of last season. It’s been a good break, but I was ready and raring to get back and get training again. Getting back into the flow of it.

As players, that’s what you want. Building up over these last couple of weeks. I feel good. I feel strong and ready to go. I know we’ve got a few more games left and a few more weeks to really work on things.

United’s next game is against Atletico Madrid in Stockholm on Saturday, before a match against PSG the following weekend in Gothenburg.