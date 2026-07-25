Crysencio Summerville moves to Saudi Pro League after signing four-year deal with Al Hilal

Dutch midfielder Crysencio Summerville has completed his move from West Ham United to the Saudi Pro League, signing a four-year deal with Al Hilal.

The deal is reportedly worth £60 million; it includes an initial £55m plus an additional £5m in add-ons.

Summerville, 24, made 56 appearances for the Hammers and scored eight goals across two seasons, after joining from Leeds United in 2024.

And while he scored in five successive matches for West Ham in January and February, he was also part of the team that was relegated from the Premier League in May.

A move away from the Hammers and the Premier League was on the cards.

Summerville also featured in all four of the Netherlands' matches during the recently concluded 2026 World Cup in North America, scoring two goals and assisting two more.

The Dutch made it to the Round of 32 where they lost to Morocco on penalties.

Al Hilal revealed that the signing ceremony took place during the team's training camp in Austria.

Al Hilal also “expressed its appreciation for the generous support provided by His Royal Highness Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who covered the full cost of Summerville’s transfer.”

The deal is the third-highest sale in West Ham's history, following Declan Rice's move to Arsenal and Mateus Fernandes's deal with Tottenham.

The deal came after Ajax had signed Brazilian ​striker ​Marcos ​Leonardo from ⁠Al Hilal for €20m.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Eredivisie side. Leonardo joined Al Hilal from Portuguese club Benfica in 2024 and had a prolific stint at the Saudi Pro League side, scoring 48 goals in 82 appearances.

His standout performance at Al Hilal was at the 2025 Club World Cup where he scored twice – including an extra-time winner – as Al Hilal defeated Manchester ​City 4–3 to reach the quarter-finals.

Last week, Asian champions Al Ahli signed Portuguese World Cup winger Francisco Trincao from Sporting Lisbon.

Born in Braga in northern Portugal, Trincao joined Sporting Braga's academy at the age of 11 and progressed through the club's youth ranks before establishing himself ​in the senior ‌team.

He rose to prominence in 2018 when he ​helped ‌Portugal win the European U-19 championship and ⁠finished as the tournament's leading scorer.

His performances earned him a move to Barcelona in 2020, and he later spent a season on loan at ​Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers before returning to Portugal with Sporting Lisbon.