Abu Dhabi Police warn drivers not to leave car with engine running

Motorists have been urged by police in Abu Dhabi not to leave their engines running while they are not in their car.

In a post on social media, the force warned motorists that doing so can lead to vehicles catching fire or being stolen.

Leaving engines running is common while “shopping or attending to needs at commercial stores, fuel stations, ATMs, or stepping out for prayer”, Abu Dhabi Police wrote on X.

Car owners were also asked to avoid being negligent by leaving the keys inside their vehicle. The force also warned against people leaving their children, especially infants, inside cars while the engine is running.

The post also referred to the country's traffic laws, which state those who fall foul of the rules around leaving a running car unattended risk fines of Dh500.